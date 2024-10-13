Pedestrian killed after being allegedly hit by vehicle near I-75/85 and I-20

A pedestrian was killed after being allegedly struck by a vehicle near I-75/85 and I-20 Sunday morning.
Police responded to a report of a person near I-75/85 southbound and I-20 westbound at about 6:39 a.m. Sunday. The 49-year-old female victim was pronounced dead on the scene with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation.
By 6:50 a.m., the I-75/85 ramp to I-20, west of Capitol Ave. in downtown Atlanta, was backed up due to slow merging, according to Georgia Department of Transportation footage.
The Atlanta Police Department did not respond to an immediate request for comment on what kind of vehicle struck the pedestrian and whether there is a suspect.
“Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said in a news release. “The investigation continues.”
