Pedestrian killed after being allegedly hit by vehicle near I-75/85 and I-20

A pedestrian was killed after being allegedly struck by a vehicle near I-75/85 and I-20 Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person near I-75/85 southbound and I-20 westbound at about 6:39 a.m. Sunday. The 49-year-old female victim was pronounced dead on the scene with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation.

By 6:50 a.m., the I-75/85 ramp to I-20, west of Capitol Ave. in downtown Atlanta, was backed up due to slow merging, according to Georgia Department of Transportation footage.