Gridlock Guy: Culprit for tedious crash cleanups isn’t far away

Another reason crash scenes take longer to clear is delayed arrival of responders. Sometimes drivers in the backup from a crash decide to drive on and eventually block the emergency lanes. This happened in Morrow last Tuesday during a large crash on I-75/southbound south of Highway 19/41 (Exit 235). The crash was severe enough to block multiple lanes. But the scene stayed that way even longer because of impatient drivers blocking the shoulders, a source on the scene told the AJC and 95.5 WSB.

🚨RED ALERT🚨 Clayton Co.: Overturned truck crash...I-75/sb s of Tara Blvd (Exit 235), the @wsbradio Jam Cam shows a large response and all lanes remain blocked. Use Hwy 19/41, Hwy 54, or I-675 as alternates. @wsbtv #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/jIyc2m9tya — Mike Shields WSB (@MikeShieldsWSB) September 22, 2020

The drivers impatient enough to drive in unintended lanes to save themselves time ended up costing themselves and others even more time. That was a bad strategy. And doing so also potentially put at risk any injured that had delayed aid.

The bottom line in all of this is that we all have reasons to complain about rescue crews blocking an extra lane or three or setting out two-dozen more cones than what seems necessary. But HERO operators and officers alike have seen their jobs on the roads only become more dangerous. We, the impatient and inconsiderate drivers, are to blame. No single one of us can change the trend, but we all need to act together to try and move the needle.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin' Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com .