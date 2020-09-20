Gridlock Guy: How 18 vehicles managed to collide on I-285

Sandy Springs PD had to shut down all lanes of I-285/eastbound right at the Chattahoochee River bridge, just east of I-75, because of the scattered wreck scene and the debris field.

The WSB Traffic Team issued a traffic RED ALERT on our Triple Team Traffic Alerts App, so people would know of the closure.This actually helped guide officers, Ortega said, because initial 911 callers described it on the wrong side of the road. “You guys helped us locate the accident,” Ortega explained. “It wasn’t until I got the traffic notification from you guys, that we were able to know exactly where the accident was. Thank you to Triple Team Traffic for sending us that alert. We were able to get there quickly and keep more cars from crashing.”

🚨 RED ALERT Sandy Springs: I count 19 vehicles in this melee shutting down I-285/eb (Inner Loop) just e of the River bridge and before New Northside (Exit 22). Last car being towed to right so lanes may open soon. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/wuaZctebme pic.twitter.com/2wGhEWjbxj — 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) September 14, 2020

All lanes stayed shut down for close to an hour and a half. Then officers opened three left lanes, after HERO units towed about half of the 18 vehicles from the left side of the road to the right shoulder. A company of wreckers had to pluck the worst-damaged of those rides one-by-one from the shoulder, a tedious task that didn’t finish until after 6 p.m. I-285/northbound was slow back to almost South Cobb Drive (Exit 15) in Smyrna. The I-285 delays also backed I-75/southbound up to the South 120 Loop (Exit 263).

And Oretga said that people shouldn’t be surprised to see more commutes drilled by bad wrecks. “That’s because people are not adapting to the traffic that is getting more congested,” Ortega observed. “People are still driving as fast as we were months ago, when the pandemic started and highways were empty. But now you’ve got the speed element combined with tons of cars on the roadway and we’re getting tons of crashes.”

A bit more care and patience might have saved a lot of people from having a terrible Monday. Some extra pause on wet pavement might have saved thousands from being stuck in gridlock. Ortega offered a final note on this disaster: “This serves as a good reminder to people: when it’s raining, slow down.”

