BREAKING: Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker on I-75

The driver of the second vehicle cooperated with investigators, but the Volkswagen’s driver left the area. Police later released images of a similar car and said the GTI involved likely had front-end damage.

According to Broder’s arrest warrant, he exited I-75 after striking Rivera.

“The said accused never returned to the scene nor make any attempt to contact police,” the warrant states.

Martin Rivera was struck and killed on I-75 northbound.

Monday evening, Marietta investigators located both Broder and the Volkswagen, McPhilamy said.

“The said accused admitted to driving the vehicle on 9-12-2020 and striking a pedestrian on the interstate,” the warrant states.

Broder was being held without bond Tuesday morning at the Cobb County jail.

