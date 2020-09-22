BREAKING: Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker on I-75

A 20-year-old driver accused of hitting and killing a man on I-75 but failing to stop was arrested late Monday, according to Marietta police.
Daniel Broder was arrested at his Canton home and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, jail records show. Broder is accused of killing a construction worker Sept. 12, according to police.
“It was the tips from the public that ultimately solved this case,” Officer Chuck McPhilamy told AJC.com on Tuesday.
The fatal crash occurred about 8:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Delk Road interchange, police said. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Martin Rivera of Chicago, who died at the scene.
Rivera was placing signs on the shoulder of the interstate when he was hit by two vehicles, according to police. Investigators believe the first car, a Volkswagen Golf GTI, struck Rivera and knocked him into the path of a second vehicle, police said.
The driver of the second vehicle cooperated with investigators, but the Volkswagen’s driver left the area. Police later released images of a similar car and said the GTI involved likely had front-end damage.
According to Broder’s arrest warrant, he exited I-75 after striking Rivera.
“The said accused never returned to the scene nor make any attempt to contact police,” the warrant states.
Credit: Marietta Police Department
Monday evening, Marietta investigators located both Broder and the Volkswagen, McPhilamy said.
“The said accused admitted to driving the vehicle on 9-12-2020 and striking a pedestrian on the interstate,” the warrant states.
Broder was being held without bond Tuesday morning at the Cobb County jail.
