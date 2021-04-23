With top lawyer out, Coke reviewing diversity mandate for law firms

Bradley Gayton, who Coke said resigned this week after less than eight months in the post, unveiled requirements in January that applied to law firms doing work for the company in the United States. The policy required that at least 30% of billed associate and partner time for Coke be from people of color, women, LGBTQ+ individuals or people with disabilities. At least half was to be from Black attorneys.

Firms that didn’t comply would see their fees cut by 30% and potentially no longer be considered for Coke work, Gayton said at the time.