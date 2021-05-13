Georgia to join GOP-led states ending extra jobless aid payments

The supporters of the extra benefits say they help blunt the impact of an economy still recovering from the pandemic, and the fallout has disproportionately affected women as many children still learn remotely. The U.S. economy in March had 7.6 million fewer people employed than before the pandemic, including a sharp drop-off among working mothers.

State law gives Butler the authority to nix the benefits, though the labor commissioner said he’s working in tandem with Kemp on a “plan to put Georgians back to work.”

Many Georgia Republicans were skeptical of the $300 weekly boosts even after the incentives were adopted amid the pandemic. But the criticism ramped up dramatically after a disappointing federal jobs report last week and growing complaints from industry groups.

In recent weeks, Kemp has repeatedly invoked conversations he’s had with business owners struggling to hire workers, particularly in logistics and lower-wage industries like retail and food service. And he’s suggested the benefits hamper hiring by discouraging Georgians from returning to the workforce.

His decision puts Georgia in line with senior GOP officials, such as U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who accused Democrats of putting “handcuffs” on the recovery with extended jobless aid.

The move is sure to satisfy many grassroots Georgia Republicans who have echoed those demands. State Sen. Steve Gooch, one of the GOP leaders in the state Senate, recently pressed Kemp in a letter to roll back the incentives, and other Republican officials raised the issue on social media.

But it could also alienate some rank-and-file conservatives who depended on the enhanced jobless benefits to make ends meet. In all, the state jobless benefits top out at $365 a week while the federal incentive adds $300 -- equivalent to $16.63 an hour for a 40-hour week.

Democrats, meanwhile, have strongly criticized claims that the weekly bonus undermines the economic recovery. President Joe Biden said the lingering aftershocks of the pandemic, including child care issues and school closures, have blunted economic expansion far more than the weekly supplements.

Overall, Georgia’s economy is faring better than in many other states. The jobless rate was 4.5% in March after the economy added 21,800 jobs last month, which is below the 6% national average. And the state’s labor force neared 5.2 million in March 2021, close to an all-time high set last year.

Still, the state processed about 140,000 new jobless claims in March, far above pre-pandemic levels. And Georgia’s labor department listed about current 260,000 openings, more than double the number of vacancies posted last summer.