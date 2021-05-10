Business groups warn about Georgia’s ‘growing labor crisis’

Monday, Kemp indicated he was open to the possibility of slashing jobless benefits. A spokeswoman said the governor and Butler met and “agreed changes are needed.”

The discussion comes days after the latest federal jobs numbers showed lackluster hiring growth in April.

In Georgia, jobless claims are down 27% from a month ago. The state Department of Labor’s jobs site had more than 251,600 listings late Monday.

Some Republicans have argued the COVID unemployment subsidies are incentivizing would-be workers to stay home. Others say hiring and unemployment numbers don’t account for jobless Georgians’ skill sets and where they live — a laid off IT worker in Gwinnett is unlikely to be looking for fast food work in Valdosta, for example.

The GOP governors of South Carolina and Montana recently announced plans to end their states’ participation in the federal unemployment benefits expansion.