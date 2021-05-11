Meet the 10 Atlanta nurses and 1 nurse leader honored with awards

Nurses are there for people “when they come into this world and when they go out of it — and everywhere in between,” Christy Dempsey, chief nursing officer emeritus at Press Ganey Associates, said Tuesday in her keynote address during The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 16th Celebrating Nurses Awards.
The coronavirus pandemic shone a spotlight on how vital nurses are not only to healing an individual, but also a world.
In November, we asked you to nominate a registered nurse or nurse leader who has made a significant difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families through compassion and selfless service. We received more than 1,000 nominations.
During Tuesday’s virtual ceremony, presented by Wellstar, we put the spotlight on 10 of those nurses and one nurse leader, and presented them with awards of excellence. Atlanta Journal-Constitution editor Kevin Riley and former Channel 2 Action News anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson hosted the event. Pearson filled in for Jovita Moore, who had to bow because she is recovering from surgery for a brain tumor.
Vicky Hogue, Wellstar Paulding Hospital. Winner of the Nurse Leadership Award, sponsored by Mercer
Rochanda Crawford, Grady Health System
Beth Dziczkowski, Northside Hospital Cherokee
Clayton Fowler, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Danielle Giaritelli, Emory Healthcare
Jody Leonard, Southern Regional Medical Center
Kathleen LePain, Piedmont Healthcare Athens
Tasneem Malik, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Laura Moss, Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Laurie Pazda, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Laura Toops, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
