Nominate an exceptional nurse for the AJC Nursing Excellence Awards

Nurses have always been on the front lines, and few occupations deserve recognition more
13 minutes ago
For 21 straight years, Americans have voted nurses as the most trusted and ethical profession. The sacrifices these health care workers make have been highlighted during the past few years.

Although most of them deserve an award for being caring and dedicated, we’re looking for 10 exceptional nurses and one nurse leader who have gone far above and beyond in their duties. Is there a nurse whose actions you use as an example to students? Or maybe you know someone whose story everyone tells.

We want to hear it too.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 awards. The ceremony will be held in May, during National Nurses Week.

All registered nurses and nurse leaders (BSN, director level and above) are eligible and can be nominated by colleagues, patients, families and members of the public. You can find the nomination form at ajc.com/nominate-rn. The deadline for nominations is December 31.

About 1,000 nurses were nominated for the 2023 awards.

For more information on the awards, please visit our Celebrating Nurses page at ajc.com/celebratingnurses. Click here for official rules.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

