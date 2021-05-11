Beth Dziczkowski, Northside Hospital Cherokee

What sets Dziczkowski apart is that she is a strong advocate for her patients and works well with all disciplines to provide sensational patient care, according to her co-workers.

She is continually advancing her knowledge and displays strong leadership skills, King said.

“Beth never backs down from a challenging assignment and works efficiently to provide the best care possible,” he wrote in his nomination letter.

Even with all the challenges of COVID-19, Dziczkowski’s work ethic has remained strong and positive, King said.

Recently, when a co-worker had to leave immediately, Dziczkowski stepped right in to help, taking on an additional patient with cardiac arrest who needed much care.

“It was eight o’clock in the morning, and she already had two other ICU patients. She didn’t hesitate to jump in and volunteer to take the patient,” King said. “Her selflessness kept her co-workers from having to rearrange all of their assignments.”

Dziczkowski takes on several projects for her unit, such as putting all the employees’ names on Christmas stockings.

“To date, she’s probably completed over 130 stockings without any compensation,” King said. “It’s a privilege to work with such a wonderful person.”

