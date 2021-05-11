Danielle Giaritelli, Emory Healthcare

Giaritelli’s father, Chris Giaritelli, nominated her for an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Excellence in Nursing Award.

Giaritelli’s family says she is the “epitome of what a nurse should be” and “prides herself in her job, giving all of herself continuously and graciously.”

As a nurse, Giaritelli does the little things that make a difference for a patient. She never rushes, but spends time to make them feel safe, Chris Giaritelli said.

“She uses an iPad to talk with patient’s families and reassure them they are getting the best care possible,” Chris Giaritelli said in nominating his daughter. “She makes it a priority and loves letting families have that time with their loved ones. It’s a small testament to what sets her apart.”

Giaritelli, 26, has been an Emory nurse since 2016. The Tallahassee, Fla., native had never been to Atlanta except for a brief visit as a child. But she Googled the top hospitals to work for, and Emory Healthcare popped up.

After volunteering in an assisted living community during high school and caring for her grandmother, she chose to go into nursing.

“I love elderly people. I wanted to work with the elderly, and I thought nursing would be a good area to start with,” she said.

Giaritelli is also getting her master’s degree at Kennesaw State University while working full time in the COVID unit. Her ultimate career goal is to be a chief nursing officer.

Giaritelli also says she wants to help fix some of the industry’s problems, namely nurse burnout and stress. She said she’s been on the emotional roller coaster with her job, having difficult days followed by great moments. Learning to shift her perspective and be grateful for her work has helped, she added.

“I want to have an impact on how nurses see their jobs,” she said.

Her father said Giaritelli had shared her exhaustion, frustration and heartache from losing patients over the past year. But “one thing that never swayed was her love for her job and her positive and encouraging attitude.”

