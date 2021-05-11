Vicky Hogue, Wellstar Paulding Hospital, received Nurse Leadership Award

Hogue was selected for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Celebrating Nurses Leadership Award, given annually to an outstanding nurse director. Mercer University sponsors the award.

Chief Nursing Officer Vicky Hogue, Wellstar Paulding Hospital. Courtesy of Crew Atlanta

Hogue, who will celebrate 41 years with Wellstar in August, said she entered the nursing field because she wants to serve people — to help families during the most critical times of their lives.

Now, as a leader, she said she is gratified most by “supporting nurses so that they can best serve patients.”

The nursing officer embraces a servant-leader role through “serving nurses, removing barriers to enable them to do what they do best, and providing excellent care to patients.”

Hogue has for years advocated for nurses at the local, state and national level,s and has led the team that designed the modern replacement Wellstar Paulding Hospital, which opened in 2014. She also does the little things, like volunteering to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and educate the community about upcoming clinics.

Hogue also volunteered many hours to vaccinate nurses so they could more safely care for patients.

“Vicky is a true servant leader and the first to put on her scrubs to work side by side with her team,” said co-worker Knotts, who nominated Hogue for the Nurse Leadership Award.

“Vicky inspires all to do more than (they) thought possible in the face of adversity,” Knotts continued. “Despite personal tragedy, losing a family member to COVID-19, and experiencing extensive hurricane damage to her home, she never failed to support her nursing team. She is humble, selfless, courageous and an amazing transformational leader.”

