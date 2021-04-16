WSB-TV provides update on Jovita Moore’s brain surgery Friday

“I think it’s gonna be home for a few weeks at least after surgery. Not sure when I’ll be back on air but when I’m able, I will be,” she said.

Nearly 20,000 people have sent her well wishes on WSB-TV’s website so far, Farmer said.

Moore asked well wishers to donate to two charities: a favorite of hers called Our House Atlanta which address homelessness and the National Brain Tumor Foundation.

“She is going through it with so much love and support,” said Wendy Corona, who is covering for Moore. “Keep it coming!”

“Jovita, you and I go back a long way,” said chief meteorologist Glenn Burns. “Your positive attitude will always be a great help. Quick recovery, my friend!”

Moore, 52, has been working at WSB-TV since 1998 and has been primary female evening anchor since 2012, when Monica Pearson retired.

“Your prayers are needed for someone who is a big part of the fabric of this community. Jovita Moore is a treasure and she needs your support,” Pearson wrote on social media Thursday.