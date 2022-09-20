Nominate an exceptional nurse for the AJC Nursing Excellence Awards

ajc logo
Nominations are now open for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nurse Excellence Awards.The awards honor registered nurses and one nurse leader who make a significant difference in the lives of their patients and others.Although the awards ceremony was virtual during the height of the pandemic, it returned to an in-person event in 2022.Next year's event will be in May, during National Nurses Week.The deadline for nominations is Dec. 31, 2022

Celebrating Nurses
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Nurses have always been on the front lines, and few occupations deserve recognition more

For 20 straight years, Americans have voted nurses as the most trusted and ethical profession. The sacrifices these health care workers make have been highlighted during the past few years as they’ve toiled through the coronavirus pandemic.

Although most of them deserve an award for being caring and dedicated, we’re looking for 10 exceptional nurses and one nurse leader who have gone far above and beyond in their duties. Is there a nurse whose actions you use as an example to students? Or maybe you know someone whose story everyone tells.

We want to hear it too.

ExploreMeet the 2022 Celebrating Nurses Award winners

Nominations are now open for the 2023 awards. The ceremony will be held in May, during National Nurses Week.

All registered nurses and nurse leaders (BSN, director level and above) are eligible and can be nominated by colleagues, patients, families and members of the public. You can find the nomination form by clicking here. The deadline for nominations is December 31.

More than 850 nurses were nominated for the 2022 awards, including Rose Horton. Horton, a registered nurse at Emory Decatur Hospital, received an award for her laser focus on improving maternal morbidity and mortality rates, and attacking the problems of racism and implicit bias that can alter patient outcomes.

ExplorePHOTOS: Celebrating Nurses 2022 awards ceremony

For more information on the awards, please visit our Celebrating Nurses page at ajc.com/celebratingnurses. Click here for official rules.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

