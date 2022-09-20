Nominate an exceptional nurse for the AJC Nursing Excellence Awards

For 20 straight years, Americans have voted nurses as the most trusted and ethical profession. The sacrifices these health care workers make have been highlighted during the past few years as they’ve toiled through the coronavirus pandemic.
Although most of them deserve an award for being caring and dedicated, we’re looking for 10 exceptional nurses and one nurse leader who have gone far above and beyond in their duties. Is there a nurse whose actions you use as an example to students? Or maybe you know someone whose story everyone tells.
We want to hear it too.
Nominations are now open for the 2023 awards. The ceremony will be held in May, during National Nurses Week.
All registered nurses and nurse leaders (BSN, director level and above) are eligible and can be nominated by colleagues, patients, families and members of the public. You can find the nomination form by clicking here. The deadline for nominations is December 31.
More than 850 nurses were nominated for the 2022 awards, including Rose Horton. Horton, a registered nurse at Emory Decatur Hospital, received an award for her laser focus on improving maternal morbidity and mortality rates, and attacking the problems of racism and implicit bias that can alter patient outcomes.
For more information on the awards, please visit our Celebrating Nurses page at ajc.com/celebratingnurses. Click here for official rules.
