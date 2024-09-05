Nominate an exceptional nurse for the AJC Nursing Excellence Awards

Breaking: School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
For 22 straight years, Americans have voted nurses as the most trusted and ethical profession. The sacrifices these health care workers make have been highlighted during the past few years.

Although most of them deserve an award for being caring and dedicated, we’re looking for 10 exceptional nurses and one nurse leader who have gone far above and beyond in their duties. Is there a nurse whose actions you use as an example to students? Or maybe you know someone whose story everyone tells.

We want to hear it, too.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 awards. The ceremony will be held in May, during National Nurses Week.

All registered nurses and nurse leaders (BSN, director level and above) are eligible and can be nominated by colleagues, patients, families and members of the public. You can find the nomination form here for registered nurses and here for nurse leaders. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 31.

About 900 nurses were nominated for the 2024 awards.

For more information, please visit our Celebrating Nurses page at ajc.com/celebratingnurses. Click here for official rules.

Nancy Clanton is lead editor for revenue content, but also writes stories about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 23 years.

