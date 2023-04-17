Sports Daily delivers Atlanta baseball, football, golf and college sports:

Editors' PicksCredit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.comSuspended appeals judge says reprimand should be his toughest punishment2h agoCredit: Jason Getz/AJCThe Jolt: Herschel Walker’s defunct campaign spent $1 million this year 6h agoCredit: RODNEYEducator Ron Clark holds massive ‘Survivor’ shindig at his academy6h agoCredit: Daniel VarnadoBradley’s Buzz: The Braves face Round 2 versus the touted Padres3h agoCredit: Daniel VarnadoBradley’s Buzz: The Braves face Round 2 versus the touted Padres3h agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comIs Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential NFL bust?6h agoThe LatestBrowse more newsletters from the AJCGet Breaking News by email from the AJCA.M. ATL: Start your day with the top news stories of the morningFeaturedCredit: APDeadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America1h agoHigh school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting 3h agoUpdated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes