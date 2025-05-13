UATL
Five of Atlanta’s mayors gather to honor former Ambassador Andrew Young

National Jewish Health awarded Young its humanitarian award at ‘Forever Young’ gala.
Former Atlanta mayors Kasim Reed (from left), Shirley Franklin, Bill Campbell, Keisha Lance Bottoms and current Mayor Andre Dickens gather to honor Andrew Young (seated) during the Legends of Atlanta gala at the Woodruff Arts Center on Monday. (Jenni Girtman, Amanda Brown Olmstead PR for the AJC)

By
20 minutes ago

In a moment that fused Atlanta’s past, present and future, five of the city’s mayors came together to honor the man who helped shape their path — Ambassador Andrew Young.

From Bill Campbell to Andre Dickens, each of them shared the legacy of a leader whose influence extended far beyond City Hall.

“A foundation that has a foundation — that’s what Andrew Young has built,” current mayor Dickens said at an event inside the Woodruff Arts Center, where National Jewish Health honored the former Atlanta mayor with its Humanitarian Award at its annual Legends of Atlanta gala, aptly themed “Forever Young.”

By the end of the three-hour dinner, Young — dressed in a black tuxedo with a Kente cloth vest — sat center stage, flanked by Campbell, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Dickens, in a historic tableau that celebrated not just a man, but a movement.

“He stands among the great architects of America,” said Campbell, placing Young in a lineage stretching from America‘s Founding Fathers to civil rights leaders like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Joseph Lowery and the Rev. C.T. Vivian. “And for that, we are eternally grateful.”

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms arrives at the Legends of Atlanta gala, hosted by National Jewish Health, at the Woodruff Arts Center on Monday. (Jenni Girtman, Amanda Brown Olmstead PR for the AJC)

The gala — co-chaired by Hank Aaron’s widow and retired journalist Billye Aaron, philanthropist Paul Hagedorn and former chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club Billy Payne — raised funds for National Jewish Health, an organization dedicated to treating respiratory and immune-related illnesses. Speakers throughout the evening also talked about the medical and research work the organization is doing, with several people offering personal testimonies about how the hospital saved their lives.

The Hagedorn siblings, Paul (left) and Susan, give the humanitarian award to Andrew Young during Monday's gala. Each told stories about how National Jewish Health saved their lives as children. (Jenni Girtman, Amanda Brown Olmstead PR for the AJC)

But the night also held a mirror to Atlanta’s civil rights and political legacies — and to the man who helped write its most defining chapters.

“It brings great honor to be able to recognize an individual like the ambassador,” said Mark Krause, associate vice president of National Jewish Health. “For 125 years, we’ve been committed to saving the world through charity, helping the underprivileged and restoring health. That’s what we’re all about — and he embodies all of that.”

Andrew Young takes the stage, cheered on by Monica Pearson, as he is honored during the Legends of Atlanta gala at the Woodruff Arts Center on Monday. (Jenni Girtman, Amanda Brown Olmstead PR for the AJC)

The black-tie affair, emceed by former WSB-TV anchor Monica Pearson, drew a crowd of about 300, including former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes; King Center CEO Bernice King; former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond; Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr.; and former Atlanta first lady Valerie Jackson.

Former Gov. Roy Barnes and his wife, Marie, attend the Legends of Atlanta gala on Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and media mogul Oprah Winfrey delivered video messages. (Jenni Girtman, Amanda Brown Olmstead PR for the AJC)

The Trey Clegg Singers, an Atlanta-based multicultural chorus, sang spirituals and a moving rendition of Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young.” Oprah Winfrey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp offered video tributes.

“This is a special night,” Kemp said. “No one in Georgia has dedicated more of his life to public service — and to uplifting everyone — than Andrew Young.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, also appearing via video, called Young “a true titan, a mentor, a friend, an inspiration.”

The black-tie affair honoring Andrew Young (center) drew a crowd of about 300 to the Woodruff Arts Center on Monday night. (Jenni Girtman, Amanda Brown Olmstead PR for the AJC)

But the moment — and the message — belonged to Young, who was joined by his wife Carolyn, daughter Andrea, and several grandchildren.

“Throughout my life, I’ve had people try to take things from me — my health, my dignity, my peace,” Young said. “But I’ve learned: you must keep going.”

At 93, Young shows no signs of stopping. Throughout the evening, speakers invoked the milestones of his extraordinary life: serving as a top aide to Dr. King; becoming one of the first Black congressmen from the South since Reconstruction; being appointed the first Black U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; serving two terms as Atlanta mayor; and playing a pivotal role in bringing the 1996 Olympics to Atlanta.

During Monday's gala, Billy Payne said Andrew Young, aside from his father, “is the greatest man I have ever known.” (Jenni Girtman, Amanda Brown Olmstead PR for the AJC)

Payne, who worked with Young on the Olympics as CEO of the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games, said Young, aside from his father, “is the greatest man I have ever known.”

Franklin, who served as Young’s chief of staff during his tenure as mayor, admitted she was skeptical that Atlanta could beat out Athens, Greece, to host the Centennial Olympic Games — until Young changed her mind.

By the end of the three-hour dinner, Andrew Young — dressed in a black tuxedo with a Kente cloth vest — sat on stage, flanked by mayors Andre Dickens (from left), Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kasim Reed, Bill Campbell and Shirley Franklin in a historic tableau that celebrated not just a man, but a movement. (Jenni Girtman, Amanda Brown Olmstead PR for the AJC)

“You stretched my imagination,” Franklin said to Young about his quiet force and expansive vision. “You showed us all what it means to have a big heart and vivid dreams.”

Later, Young found himself once again surrounded — this time by members of the Trey Clegg Singers, many of them eager to shake his hand or take a photo. He greeted every one of them while saxophonist Will Scruggs and his band played joyful New Orleans-style music in a nod to Young’s Louisiana roots.

Andrew Young arrives with his wife, Carolyn, to the Legends of Atlanta gala at the Woodruff Arts Center on Monday. (Jenni Girtman, Amanda Brown Olmstead PR for the AJC)

Earlier, in a reflective moment, Young said he eagerly accepted the award not for himself but to express gratitude.

“I wanted to say thank you to the many people all over the world who share the dreams that we share, who know the problems that we live — and who know that the solution is in the hands of Almighty God,” Young said. “We’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go. God has blessed us.”

