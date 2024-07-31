The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 31-Aug. 7

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a celebration honoring the legendary writer James Baldwin, a music festival headlined by Jeezy and a Shakespeare production starring an all-Black cast.

Black Writer’s Weekend Festival

Join fellow authors, screenwriters and other literary creatives during this four-day event featuring panel discussions, live readings and movie screenings. There will also be a vendors market and a pitch fest, where writers can submit their book, film or television concepts to industry professionals.

Various times. Aug. 1-4. Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy., Austell. Info@delphinelegacymedia.com, blackwritersweekend.com.

James Baldwin & Atlanta

Celebrate James Baldwin’s 100th birthday with the Counter Narrative Project, an organization dedicated to shifting portrayals of Black gay and queer men. Charles Stephens, the nonprofit’s founder, and author Kimberly Latrice Jones will lead a discussion about the impact of the legendary writer’s work and his ties to Atlanta.

7 p.m. Aug. 2. The Gathering Spot ATL, 384 Northyards Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-948-2459, eventbrite.com.

Luenell: The Fresh Out of Favors Comedy Tour

The actress and comedian, famous for her roles in “Borat,” “Coming 2 America” and “Hotel Transylvania,” is hitting the Atlanta stage for four stand-up shows. See the self-proclaimed “Original Bad Girl of Comedy” deliver raw humor and quick-witted punchlines throughout the night.

7 p.m. & 10 p.m. Aug. 2-3. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com.

A-Town Music Fest

Some of Atlanta’s biggest hip-hop stars are coming together for a celebration of music and culture during this one-day festival. This year’s lineup includes Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Young Dro, Kilo Ali and others.

5 p.m. Aug. 3. Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road SW, Atlanta. atownmusicfest@gmail.com, atownmusicfestival.com.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)

Experience the famed playwright’s 37 plays and 154 sonnets during this two-hour production performed by an all-Black cast and starring just three actors. The fast-paced parody combines Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies, all in one hilarious show.

Various times thru Aug. 11. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

Sign up for the UATL newsletter.

Read more stories like this by liking UATL on Facebook and following @itsUATL on X and Instagram.