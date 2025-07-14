Nation & World News
Pulitzer-winning novel 'James' is up for another major honor

Percival Everett's Pulitzer-winning novel, “James,” is a nominee for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett 's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "James" is up for another literary honor.

Everett's dramatic retelling of Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" is a fiction nominee for the 20th annual Dayton Literary Peace Prize, which comes with a $10,000 cash award. Besides the Pulitzer, "James" has also won the National Book Award and Kirkus Prize.

David Greenberg's " John Lewis," a biography of the late civil rights activist and congressman, is a nonfiction finalist, the Dayton prize foundation announced Thursday.

Winners in both categories will be announced in September.

The other fiction contenders are Priscilla Morris' "Black Butterflies," Alejandro Puyana's "Freedom Is a Feast," Kristin Hannah's " The Women," Helen Benedict's "The Good Deed" and Kaveh Akbar's "Martyr!"

Besides “John Lewis,” the nonfiction nominees are Sunil Amrith’s “The Burning Earth," Leah Hunt-Hendrix and Astra Taylor’s “Solidarity,” Annie Jacobsen’s “Nuclear War,” Lauren Markham’s “A Map of Future Ruins” and Wendy Pearlman’s “The Home I Worked to Make.”

Established in 1995 and named for the historic agreements that ended the war in Bosnia, the Dayton prizes are given to authors whose "work demonstrates the power of the written word to foster peace."

Previous winners include Viet Thanh Nguyen's "The Sympathizer,"Edwidge Danticat 's "Brother, I'm Dying" and Ta-Nehisi Coates ' "We Were Eight Years in Power."

