Pulitzer-winning novel 'James' is up for another major honor

NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett 's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "James" is up for another literary honor.

Everett's dramatic retelling of Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" is a fiction nominee for the 20th annual Dayton Literary Peace Prize, which comes with a $10,000 cash award. Besides the Pulitzer, "James" has also won the National Book Award and Kirkus Prize.

David Greenberg's " John Lewis," a biography of the late civil rights activist and congressman, is a nonfiction finalist, the Dayton prize foundation announced Thursday.