The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 24-July 31

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about an Olympics watch party, a concert starring Missy Elliott and a virtual reality exhibition all about Egypt.

Olympic Opening Ceremony Watch Party

Cheer on your favorite athletes repping U.S.A. and elsewhere during this watch party, which features a live broadcast, food and drink specials, and music performances. Attendees are encouraged to wear ‘90s attire or vintage Olympics gear to commemorate the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

1 p.m. July 26. The Green at Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-261-7910, simon.com.

Schoolboy Q: Blue Lips Weekend Tour

TDE artist Schoolboy Q (who along with Kendrick Lamar represents the rap supergroup Black Hippy) recently told the AJC his upcoming concert will feel like a two-hour listening session. Fans can expect to hear tracks from his latest album “Blue Lips” and hits from previous albums like “That Part” and “Collard Greens.” Producer and rapper Devin Malik is slated to kick off the show.

9 p.m. July 26. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022, concerts.livenation.com.

Out of This World Tour: The Missy Elliott Experience

The Grammy-winning artist, whose hits include “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It” and “The Rain,” is hitting the Atlanta stage for two nights during her first-ever headlining tour. Rappers Busta Rhymes, producer Timbaland and singer Ciara are also set to perform.

7 p.m. July 27 & 28. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

Edna Lewis Sunday Supper

Celebrate the legacy of culinarian Edna Lewis during this 10-course, family style dinner curated by eight metro Atlanta chefs. You’ll taste various dishes highlighting the diversity of the African diaspora, and wine pairings will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Edna Lewis Foundation.

5:30 p.m. July 28. Bread and Butterfly, 290 Elizabeth St., Suite F, Atlanta. 678-515-4536, resy.com.

Horizon of Khufu: An Immersive VR Expedition of Ancient Egypt

Tour the pyramids of Giza during this 45-minute virtual reality experience. Attendees will wear VR headsets to see the inside and outside of ancient structures, participate in a memorial ceremony for King Khufu, and interact with Egyptian goddesses and cats.

Various dates and times. Eclipso Centre, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 470-727-8652, feverup.com.

