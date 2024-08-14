Breaking: Judge rejects Donald Trump's latest demand to step aside from hush money criminal case
UATL

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Aug. 14-21

Usher’s concert, a boxing workout and more
By
1 hour ago

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a concert starring R&B sensation Usher, a workout that incorporates boxing and trap music, and a play written by Oscar nominee Colman Domingo.

Usher: Past Present Future

The Atlanta native is kicking off this highly-anticipated, 24-city tour with three shows in his hometown. The Grammy award-winning artist will perform hits like “Nice & Slow,” “Confessions” and “Yeah!” at what’s sure to be a high-energy concert with plenty of dancing and serenading throughout the night.

8 p.m. Aug. 14, 16-17. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

Studio Class: Fabric Dyeing 101

Learn about various fabric-dyeing techniques during this multiweek studio class taught by textile artist and quilter Marquetta Johnson. Each week, attendees will visit the “Patterns in Abstraction: Black Quilts from the High’s Collection” exhibition before participating in a workshop.

1:30-4 p.m. Aug. 15-Sept. 19. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org.

Wild with Happy

This play, which premieres Friday and is written by Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, tells the story of a man returning home to settle his mother’s affairs after her death. When he decides to cremate her body, against his aunt’s wishes, and goes on an unexpected road trip with the ashes, the aunt follows in hot pursuit and a wild story is the result.

Various times. Aug. 16-Sept. 15. Horizon Theatre Company, 1083 Austin Ave., Atlanta. 404-523-1477, horizontheatre.com.

Trap Boxing

Author Talk with Julian Winters

Join this award-winning author for a discussion about his latest young adult novel “Prince of the Palisades.” The story follows a prince who is whisked away to America to clean up his royal image after a public breakup. As he works to regain the trust of his parents and home country, he meets a new beau that gives him a fresh perspective on leadership and love.

7 p.m. Aug. 20. Little Shop of Stories, 133A East Court Square, Decatur. 404-373-6300, littleshopofstories.com.

