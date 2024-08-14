Usher postpones tonight’s tour opening show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Usher has postponed the first stop of his Past Present Future Tour, which was supposed to be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena tonight.
The R&B legend, who performed at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, announced the news on social media Wednesday afternoon.
“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”
While the rescheduled date hasn’t been determined, all previously purchased tickets will be honored once the new show is announced. More information will be posted on StateFarmArena.com. As of now, Usher’s other Atlanta dates for the tour, including Aug. 16-17 and Oct. 17-18, 20, are still on.
Usher announced his Past Present Future Tour in February, shortly after the release of his ninth studio album “Coming Home.” In June, he was the recipient of the BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
