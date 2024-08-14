Breaking: Usher postpones tonight’s tour opening show in Atlanta ‘to rest and heal’
Things to Do

Usher postpones tonight’s tour opening show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

The Grammy-winning artist was scheduled to begin his Past Present Future Tour today.
Usher speaks during a homecoming rally at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta on Feb. 14, 2024. Along with other honors, Amazon presented a $25,000 donation to Usher's New Look Foundation. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Usher speaks during a homecoming rally at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta on Feb. 14, 2024. Along with other honors, Amazon presented a $25,000 donation to Usher's New Look Foundation. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
1 hour ago

Usher has postponed the first stop of his Past Present Future Tour, which was supposed to be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena tonight.

The R&B legend, who performed at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, announced the news on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”

While the rescheduled date hasn’t been determined, all previously purchased tickets will be honored once the new show is announced. More information will be posted on StateFarmArena.com. As of now, Usher’s other Atlanta dates for the tour, including Aug. 16-17 and Oct. 17-18, 20, are still on.

Usher announced his Past Present Future Tour in February, shortly after the release of his ninth studio album “Coming Home.” In June, he was the recipient of the BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: OMF

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel upcoming tour, including Atlanta stop
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Aug. 14-212h ago
Placeholder Image

Cardi B, Gunna, Earth, Wind & Fire storm into Atlanta this fall for Black music fest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The family of Isaac Hayes is coming for Donald Trump over the unauthorized use of a...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: BronzeLens Film Festival

BronzeLens Film Fest back at full strength with focus on Black filmmakers
Art reviews: Finding connections at Johnson Lowe Gallery, Hammonds House
‘Shamilton’ doesn’t want to get too dragged down with American history
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory