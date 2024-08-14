Usher postpones tonight’s tour opening show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Usher has postponed the first stop of his Past Present Future Tour, which was supposed to be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena tonight.

The R&B legend, who performed at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, announced the news on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”