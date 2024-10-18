UATL

Spelman president going on leave; former board chair Roz Brewer steps in

No reason offered for departure from the top-rated HBCU.
Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle participates in the HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle participates in the HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Spelman College President Dr. Helene D. Gayle is taking a “personal leave of absence effective immediately” from the nation’s top-rated Black college, the school announced Friday.

Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, the former chair of the school’s board of trustees and a new limited partner with the Atlanta Falcons, has assumed day-to-day duties as interim president.

Rosalind Brewer. courtesy of Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

“The Trustees are committed to ensuring continuity throughout this process, and fully expect to maintain institutional operations as usual,” Board of Trustees Chair Lovette T. Russell wrote in a Friday morning letter to the Spelman community obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We deeply value your continued support and will provide any pertinent updates as they become available.”

In a separate statement issued later by the college, officials said the school will “continue to operate seamlessly moving forward in the spirit of our core values of care, commitment, integrity, reliability and trust.”

ExploreHelene Gayle era begins at Spelman College

“Our utmost priority remains the well-being of everyone in our community, as we strive to cultivate confident, responsible, and accountable students committed to personal development and success,” the statement read.

Neither the college nor Russell indicated why Gayle was taking a leave.

“At this time, we appreciate your respect for her privacy,” Russell said.

Spelman Board Chair Lovette Russell (center) and students watch a replay of CBS Morning, which aired Russell’s announcement of a $100 million gift at Spelman College in Atlanta on Thursday, January 18, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gayle came to Spelman in July 2022 with much fanfare as the 11th president and first medical doctor to lead the 143-year-old private Black college for women, located near downtown Atlanta. She succeeded Mary Schmidt Campbell, who retired earlier that year.

Gayle is a global public health expert who helped guide the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts. She is the former chief executive of CARE USA and worked at the CDC from 1984 to 2001, specializing in HIV/AIDS prevention. She came to Spelman from Chicago Community Trust, one of the nation’s oldest and largest community foundations.

Spelman is widely considered one of the nation’s best women’s colleges and for 18 years in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked the school as the top historically Black college or university, HBCU, in the nation.

Views of Spelman College in Atlanta shown on Wednesday April 19, 2023. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brewer is a 1984 Spelman graduate and played a significant role in the oversight of Spelman for 17 years, including 12 as board chair before retiring from that position in 2023. During her tenure on the board, she worked with three Spelman presidents and chaired the two most successful fundraising campaigns in the college’s history.

Brewer is also the former president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance and COO of Starbucks. Before leading Starbucks, Brewer was president of Sam’s Club.

In a message to the board of trustees, Brewer said her Spelman experience profoundly shaped who she is.

Former Spelman Board Chair and interim President Rosalind Brewer (right), presents Stacey Abrams (left) with the Community Service Award during Spelman's 2022 Spring Commencement. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

“Through this transition, my focus is on guiding Spelman forward by supporting leadership, maintaining stability and ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our students,” she said. “We’ll build on our strengths while embracing change as we chart the best path for Spelman’s future. It’s a privilege to give back to the institution that has given me so much, even as I continue to grow in my own career journey.”

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Darrell Roaden

$28M project produces first children’s hospital in Columbus
Placeholder Image

Credit: Eric Stirgus

Federal officials announce $70 million for mental health school services
Placeholder Image

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Where Atlanta City Council candidates fall on top issues
Placeholder Image

Credit: Howard University Alpha Kappa Alpha A

How Howard University and the Black college experience shaped Kamala Harris
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Howard University Alpha Kappa Alpha A

How Howard University and the Black college experience shaped Kamala Harris
Customers, tenants react to new Mall West End owners’ promises of progress
‘Spelhouse’ couples share stories of how they found love at homecoming
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT