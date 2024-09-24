See how Georgia universities measure up in the 2025 college rankings

Here’s how universities in Georgia ranked.

Top-ranked national universities

Emory University again ranked the highest in Georgia among national universities, holding onto its previous position at 24th place and tied with two others.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez Georgia Tech also stuck to its 33rd spot nationally, tied with three others. The University of Georgia moved up one position to 46th place overall, tied with four others. Many other Georgia universities advanced in their overall rankings: Mercer University moved up five spots to 165; Georgia State University moved up 31 spots to 196 and Augusta University increased by 36 spots to 296. That jump earned Augusta recognition as one of the most improved schools nationally.

Others that made the list include: Georgia Southern University at 342, Clark Atlanta University at 352 and University of West Georgia at 371. Brenau, Kennesaw State and Valdosta State universities landed in the 392-434 range.

Nationally, Princeton University once again placed No. 1.

Top-ranked HBCUs

Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman Atlanta’s Spelman College again was named the best historically Black college and university nationwide, holding onto its top spot for more than a decade. Morehouse College ranked fifth among all HBCUs. Clark Atlanta moved up two spots to No. 19, Fort Valley State University ranked No. 35, and Albany State University moved up to No. 40. Savannah State University came in at No. 51, and Paine College landed in the 70-77 range.

Liberal arts colleges

Spelman and Agnes Scott colleges ranked No. 40 and No. 63, respectively, among the nation’s best liberal arts colleges. Others include Morehouse at 95, Covenant College at 119, Oglethorpe University at 153, and Paine and Young Harris colleges in the 187-204 range.

Regional universities in the South

Berry College in Georgia was named the fourth best regional university in the southern U.S. The Savannah College of Art and Design ranked eighth. Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville ranked No. 5, and the University of North Georgia ranked No. 47.

Regional universities offer undergraduate and some graduate-level programs; however, they do not offer as many doctoral programs as national universities, according to U.S. News.

Others in Georgia that made that list include Fort Valley State University at 62, Columbus State University tied with Piedmont University at 65, Clayton State University at 86, Albany State University at 97, Georgia Southwestern State University at 104, Savannah State University at 112, Middle Georgia State University and Shorter University tied at 115 and Life University at 117. Thomas University landed within the 122-133 range.

Special mentions

Georgia Tech was named the second “most innovative” university in the nation, up three spots from last year. The school also consistently ranked in the top five in several categories for its undergraduate computer science programs, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and software engineering.