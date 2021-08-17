AJC EXCLUSIVE: Spelman College president announces retirement in June 2022

Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell announced Tuesday she is retiring at the end of June, saying she’s accomplished most of her goals for the school and wants to spend more time with her family.
“If you are to savor your family fully, it really had to be now,” Campbell, 73, a mother of three sons who are married and grandmother of seven, said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Campbell, who became Spelman’s president in August 2015, said she decided next year is a good time to leave, which is when the Atlanta college will have completed a capital fundraising campaign and its strategic plan. The college has already reached its $250 million goal, she said.
“It seemed like a logical point to pass the baton,” she said.
Spelman’s presidency will be a desired job opening. It’s considered one of the nation’s most prestigious women’s and historically Black colleges. Its six-year 77% graduation rate is higher than the national average of 60% and the highest of any accredited HBCU. The college, Campbell said, has about a $500 million endowment. The college has received record donations in the last year, many coming from large companies and philanthropists aiming to address systemic racial disparities in education.
Campbell told the AJC the coronavirus pandemic played no significant role in her decision. The college’s enrollment is projected to rise slightly this year, from about 2,100 students, and it recently cleared account balances for some students. Campbell said the pandemic has brought out “the very best in Spelman,” crediting faculty, employees and students for the school sustaining itself since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Still, the pandemic continues to present challenges for Spelman. The college is requiring students get the COVID-19 vaccine to be on campus for the fall semester, which starts Wednesday. Campbell noted other ongoing challenges, such as building new residence halls and being more of a community partner by continuing its work with youth in nearby neighborhoods to improve their math and reading skills.
Campbell told the AJC that Spelman’s future goals should also include being more affordable. More than 80% of its students receive federal student loans and 33% of them aren’t making progress on those loans, both percentages above national averages, federal data shows. Its tuition, on-campus housing and fees totals about $43,000. Campbell believes the college can raise more revenue through initiatives such as eSpelman, its new online certificate education curriculum.
Campbell met with the college’s employees and faculty Tuesday morning to announce her decision. Spelman’s board of trustees, led by Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, will conduct a search for the college’s next president. Campbell said she won’t be involved in the search.
“I speak on behalf of the entire Spelman College Board of Trustees when I say we deeply appreciate Dr. Campbell’s leadership of the Spelman community,” Brewer said in a statement. “The Board has enjoyed an endearing and fruitful partnership with Dr. Campbell, making this transition bittersweet. While we understand and accept Dr. Campbell’s assessment that this is the right time to return to retirement, we will greatly miss her impactful and compassionate leadership.”
Campbell said she’ll continue to serve on other boards and work on various essays focused on art history.
Five things to know about Mary Schmidt Campbell
- She is Spelman College’s 10th president, starting in her current role on Aug. 1, 2015.
- Before coming to Spelman, she was dean of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, retiring from that position in 2014.
- She previously worked as the commissioner of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs and helped lead the Studio Museum of Harlem out of bankruptcy.
- She completed a book, “An American Odyssey: The Life and Work of Romare Bearden,” receiving the 2018 Hooks National Book Award from the Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change at the University of Memphis.
- Her grandson, George Campbell, is a defender for Atlanta United.