AJC EXCLUSIVE: Spelman College president announces retirement in June 2022

Campbell told the AJC the coronavirus pandemic played no significant role in her decision. The college’s enrollment is projected to rise slightly this year, from about 2,100 students, and it recently cleared account balances for some students. Campbell said the pandemic has brought out “the very best in Spelman,” crediting faculty, employees and students for the school sustaining itself since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Still, the pandemic continues to present challenges for Spelman. The college is requiring students get the COVID-19 vaccine to be on campus for the fall semester, which starts Wednesday. Campbell noted other ongoing challenges, such as building new residence halls and being more of a community partner by continuing its work with youth in nearby neighborhoods to improve their math and reading skills.

Campbell told the AJC that Spelman’s future goals should also include being more affordable. More than 80% of its students receive federal student loans and 33% of them aren’t making progress on those loans, both percentages above national averages, federal data shows. Its tuition, on-campus housing and fees totals about $43,000. Campbell believes the college can raise more revenue through initiatives such as eSpelman, its new online certificate education curriculum.

Campbell met with the college’s employees and faculty Tuesday morning to announce her decision. Spelman’s board of trustees, led by Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, will conduct a search for the college’s next president. Campbell said she won’t be involved in the search.

“I speak on behalf of the entire Spelman College Board of Trustees when I say we deeply appreciate Dr. Campbell’s leadership of the Spelman community,” Brewer said in a statement. “The Board has enjoyed an endearing and fruitful partnership with Dr. Campbell, making this transition bittersweet. While we understand and accept Dr. Campbell’s assessment that this is the right time to return to retirement, we will greatly miss her impactful and compassionate leadership.”

Campbell said she’ll continue to serve on other boards and work on various essays focused on art history.

