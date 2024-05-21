Falcons add four new limited partners

Dawes, 47, was a 10-year member of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team and won a gold medal during the 1996 Olympics. She also won three bronze medals.

Rosalind Brewer is the former CEO of Sam’s Club. Williams in an investor.

All of the new limited partners are African-Americans. They join the current group of limited partners — Brian Barker, Ron Canakaris, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel and Derek Smith.

Dunn, a former Falcons and Buccaneers running back, became the first Black limited partner for the team in 2010.

The terms of the transactions are unknown.

Blank, 81, controls about 70% of the team and has no intention of selling majority control, according to Sports Business Journal. The Falcons are valued at $4.7 billion, according to Forbes’ estimate.

Brewer also has served as an associate director on the board of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation since 2016 and will continue in that role.

“Roz, Dominique, Will and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our core values,” Blank said in a statement. “Each brings unique talent, experience and perspective to our ownership group.”

Statement From Rosalind Brewer

“As I embrace the opportunity to become a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons, I’m reminded that true leadership extends beyond boardrooms and onto the fields where dreams are forged and communities united. My journey has always been about people – their stories, aspirations and the communities we build together. Having worked with Arthur and his Foundation for several years, I have deep respect and appreciation for the values that guide everything Arthur does in his businesses and philanthropy – his impact on Atlanta has been immeasurable. With this incredible opportunity, I look forward to championing the Falcons’ successes and Atlanta’s spirit as we strive to make a genuine difference in the lives we touch, both on and off the field.”

Statement From Dominique Dawes

“Throughout the course of my life, making an impact on others has always been my driving force. What I accomplished in 1996, winning America’s first team gold medal in gymnastics and as the first African- American to win gold, in the city of Atlanta, has given me, to this day, the greatest platform to continually inspire others. The unique opportunity Mr. Blank has provided enables me to further my positive impact on those in the Atlanta community, a place I hold near and dear to my heart. Having been a global ambassador for the United States, I hope that my platform and influence as one of the few African American women to be a limited partner in the National Football League has broad impact throughout the NFL community and beyond.”

Statement From Will Packer

“The power of representation and equity should never be underestimated and as someone who has dedicated his career to creating diverse imagery, I have a true appreciation of Mr. Blank’s commitment to opening doors that have historically been closed to African Americans. This investment represents not only the personal opportunity of a lifetime, but also the chance to demonstrate for generations to come that someone who looks like me can excel not only on the field, but at the highest level of the exclusive ranks of NFL ownership.”

Statement From Rashaun Williams

“NFL football is the great unifier, bringing people together across socioeconomic, racial, and political divides. As an alumnus of Morehouse College now raising a family in Atlanta, I could not be more excited to invest in the Falcons. I believe in the immense potential of this team and this city to Rise Up to the greatest heights, and I look forward to supporting the Falcons and the city of Atlanta for many successful seasons to come.”

