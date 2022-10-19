Why adult children are finding benefits to traveling with their parents

Yahoo Life talked to people who said they believe it’s important to travel with their parents, and how they think it benefits them.

“My mom loves the Germany pavilion (at EPCOT) so we spend like an hour there,” Johnson, from Ringgold, said. “Then at Magic Kingdom, we go to Casey’s Corner (a quick-service hot dog restaurant inside the park), then sit and people watch. We like to do the PeopleMover (a tram-style attraction that gives park guests a tour of the Tomorrowland area) and more chill things, because (my mom) is not a huge thrill person.”

How do these trips help her mom?

“My mom has anxiety, so just learning how to navigate and deal with a crowd and not just freak out and shut down is a huge deal,” she said.

Megan duBois, who wrote the Yahoo Life article, said she takes a few trips each year with her parents, who are in their late 50s and early 60s.

The author and her mother, 63, recently traveled to Machu Picchu. Although the older woman needed a little help reaching the top, she nevertheless made it to the spot overlooking the ruins.

“(M)y mom and I sat together and I leaned over to tell her how proud I was of her and that she can still do anything that she sets her mind to, even if it’s scary,” duBois wrote.

For Carly Caramanna, traveling with her mother is a way to connect. “It’s exciting,” she told Yahoo Life, “because instead of visiting each other’s homes, we explore new destinations.”

The pair head to a domestic destination every other month, with a European trip each winter. “It’s like payback in the best kind of way,” she said.

