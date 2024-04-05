It’s time to pack your bags and head to Jackson County, North Carolina — a hidden gem nestled in the peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains. This enchanting destination, made up of Sylva, Dillsboro and Cashiers, is the perfect retreat for families seeking an escape from Atlanta’s hectic pace.

Just a short three-hour drive away, Jackson County welcomes you with crisp mountain air, refreshing temperatures, and tons of exhilarating activities that guarantee an unforgettable summer for every member of the family.

Here are just a few of the experiences waiting to be had.

Make a splash

Get ready for epic playtime at Cashiers’ Sliding Rock, a natural waterslide that is a thrilling experience for kids and adults alike. It’s the perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day and create lasting memories together.

For a more relaxed family outing, explore the shores of Lake Glenville, the highest lake east of the Mississippi. Spend the day swimming, building sandcastles on the sandy beach, or renting a pontoon boat to explore the lake’s hidden coves and waterfalls.

Additionally, plenty of hiking trails featuring waterfalls are at your disposal. Let the grandeur of Whitewater Falls, the tallest east of the Rockies, take your breath away, or dive into the pristine waters of Silver Run Falls for a refreshing swim.

Reel in the good times

Jackson County, home to the Western North Carolina Fly Fishing Trail, offers plenty of fishing in 15 mountain streams and the Tuckasegee River, known as “the Tuck” by locals. Cast your line against the backdrop of breathtaking mountain vistas and trout-filled waters. For a more daring adventure, explore the underwater world along the Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail.

Chow down in the mountain air

After a day of outdoor thrills, treat yourself to some delicious eats at the many farm-to-table and open-air restaurants. Dig into locally sourced, organic grub at City Lights Café in Sylva, or kick back on the lively patio at Whiteside Brewing while munching on elevated bar classics. With so many options, you’ll find the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings while breathing in that fresh mountain air.