This natural wonder was named the most beautiful place in Georgia

Just an hour and a half from Atlanta, Tallulah Gorge is one of the most spectacular canyons in the eastern United States.

» There are 'blue holes' near Atlanta you can swim in

“A geologic marvel, Tallulah Gorge is about two miles long and 1,000 feet deep, one of the most awe-inspiring canyons in the eastern United States,” Charlie Seabrook wrote for the AJC. “Its sheer granite walls fall almost at a 90 degree angle from the land above. They form dramatic cliffs that amaze first-time visitors.”

» You can go snorkeling in the North Georgia mountains

The Tallulah River, which flows to the Savannah River, has been carving the gorge for millions of years. Although it’s still at work, its flow has been hampered by a 126-foot-high concrete dam built upstream in the early 1900s. The result is a 63-acre lake that is now part of the state park.

» Kayak through an abandoned mine tunnel via the Etowah River