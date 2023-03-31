Drink the best wine and visit the best waterfalls Georgia has to offer

“The vineyard lies in the beautiful foothills of the Appalachian Mountains,” the winery’s website said. “The rolling hills provide a perfect location for growing quality wine grapes. We invite you to come out for a tasting or a glass, while enjoying the beautiful scenery, and on weekends, enjoy live music entertainment from a great array of Georgia musicians.”

Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge

The next stop on your road trip is northeast of Dawsonville. A brief drive down Georgia State Route 52 is the Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge, home to the third-highest cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi River.

“With 829 acres of pristine North Georgia wilderness and wildlife, it’s easy to see why Amicalola is one of the most popular Georgia State Parks,” the park’s website said. “Few parks provide as many diverse trail options as Amicalola and none can match the highest cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi River. While there are 10 total trails emanating from the park, the most popular pathway for serious hikers is the 8.5-mile Approach Trail that runs from the park to Springer Mountain, the southern terminus of the famous Appalachian Trail (AT).”

Wolf Mountain Vineyards

Northeast of the state park, you will find Wolf Mountain Vineyards — the hidden gem of Dahlonega. Established in 1999, the 30-acre estate has quickly grown into one of the South’s premiere wineries.

“The European-style Georgia Winery at Wolf Mountain is fashioned after a raised Craftsman-Style cottage and sits atop the Cellar, which is encased in fieldstone,” the winery’s website said. “The Winery is 10,000 square feet encompassing wine production. restaurant and tasting room.

“Overlooking the foothills of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, the Winery and Vineyard provides the perfect setting for the enjoyment of our award-winning handcrafted wines, Vineyard Weddings, Sunday Brunch, Cafe Lunch and Gourmet Dinners.”

Anna Ruby Falls

The final stop on your road trip is within the heart of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, one of Georgia’s greatest natural wonders. Anna Ruby Falls is west of Helen, a Bavarian-inspired alpine village worth making a detour for in its own right. But it’s the natural splendor and breathtaking waterfall views that make Anna Ruby Falls a must visit and appropriate finale to your North Georgia road trip.

“The Recreation Area consists of a visitor center with local crafts, educational items and clothing, picnic spots, fishing, and of course the paved hiking trail to Anna Ruby Falls,” the park’s website said. “Throughout the year, the Visitor Center hosts public programs and activities ranging from stargazing to viewing the Foxfire – a bioluminescent insect larva that glows in the dark!”