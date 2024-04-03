Google’s summer destinations for couples, families and solo travelers

BreakingNews
It’s hard to think about summer travel when spring has just sprung. But if you like to plan ahead, there’s no shame in checking out where the summer hot spots are well in advance.

Google Flights has released its list of the top destinations for summer 2024. The search engine compiled the list based on the most searched for destinations by United States travelers for trips anytime between June 1 and Aug. 31.

According to the Points Guy, Google continues to base its lists of destinations on searches by U.S.-based travelers. London took the No. 1 spot, with Paris at No. 2. Paris travel could be influenced by the Summer Olympics taking place there this year.

Here are the top 10 Google Flights summer destinations for 2024:

  1. London
  2. Paris
  3. Tokyo
  4. Rome
  5. New York
  6. Cancun, Mexico
  7. Orlando, Florida
  8. Las Vegas
  9. Seattle
  10. Athens, Greece
If you’re looking for something more romantic for couples, family-oriented or solo travelers, there’s a list for that, too.

Top destinations for couples:

  1. Turks and Caicos
  2. The Poconos, Pennsylvania
  3. Maldives
  4. Cancun, Mexico
  5. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Top destinations for families:

  1. Turks and Caicos
  2. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  3. Jamaica
  4. Cancun, Mexico
  5. Aruba
Top destinations for solo travelers:

  • Bali, Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Acadia National Park, Maine
  • Turks and Caicos
  • Costa Rica

If you don’t know when to buy your summer travel package or ticket, Expedia’s 2024 Air Travel Hacks report reveals the best time to purchase is 28 days before your domestic flight.

“Doing so can save travelers up to 24 percent compared to those who wait until the last minute, from zero to six days out,” Expedia travel expert Christie Hudson told Travel and Leisure.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

