Where can I find it: bracelet repair, organ repair, moth prevention

Q: I was hoping you could help find a place that could repair this bracelet my mother received in the 1940s. I also would like to have an “A” made to match the “G” and “M.” It’s sentimental as I now work for Woodward Academy, formerly GMA ( Georgia Military Academy). Thank you so much for your help. Â— Mikey Brayton, email
Credit: Mikey Brayton
Credit: Mikey Brayton
A: Contact Adamark Jewelers & Silversmiths, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-565-6558. For 50 years, this family-run business has offered custom jewelry design, repair and appraisals. Adamark also has repair services for watches, clocks and crystal. Additionally, you can have silver, brass, copper and pewter pieces cleaned, repaired and replated. And if you dropped your favorite pickle fork down the garbage disposal, you can get it straightened at Adamark.
Q: I have a Baldwin home organ my father purchased in 1971. It has upper and lower manual, two-octave pedals, an automated rhythm section and Fantom Fingers. The Fantom Fingers no longer work properly, and I’m not sure if the sound quality on the other electronic features is as it should be. Do you know of any person in the Atlanta metro area who could make a house call to service the organ? Thank you. — Bob Balyo, Marietta
A: Bob, for more than 30 years, Jim Butler has been repairing home and church organs throughout the Southeast. He services Wurlitzer, Rodgers and Kimball brands along with Baldwin and Hammond. Butler makes house calls in the Atlanta area, and you can reach him at 334-701-7771.
Q: I’m looking for No-Moth. It comes in a small orange can. I’m preparing to put away my winter woolen blankets and duvets in my basement closet and would like to keep them safe from moths. Thanks. — L. Jenkins, email
A: Each No-Moth can contains two cakes that work for up to 43.75 cubic feet of space. You’ll find No-Moth at The Container Store, 3637 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-963-9602., for $18.99, and refills at $14.99.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Special
Its Indiana plant is in bankruptcy. But recycler says $1B Georgia plant on track
A California plastics recycling company said Tuesday it still plans to build a sprawling operation in rural Georgia despite a bankruptcy filing by subsidiaries in Indiana.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law
Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.
Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options
A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.
Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said
A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.