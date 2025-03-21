Where can I find it: bracelet repair, organ repair, moth prevention

Q: I have a Baldwin home organ my father purchased in 1971. It has upper and lower manual, two-octave pedals, an automated rhythm section and Fantom Fingers. The Fantom Fingers no longer work properly, and I’m not sure if the sound quality on the other electronic features is as it should be. Do you know of any person in the Atlanta metro area who could make a house call to service the organ? Thank you. — Bob Balyo, Marietta

A: Bob, for more than 30 years, Jim Butler has been repairing home and church organs throughout the Southeast. He services Wurlitzer, Rodgers and Kimball brands along with Baldwin and Hammond. Butler makes house calls in the Atlanta area, and you can reach him at 334-701-7771.

Q: I’m looking for No-Moth. It comes in a small orange can. I’m preparing to put away my winter woolen blankets and duvets in my basement closet and would like to keep them safe from moths. Thanks. — L. Jenkins, email

A: Each No-Moth can contains two cakes that work for up to 43.75 cubic feet of space. You’ll find No-Moth at The Container Store, 3637 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-963-9602., for $18.99, and refills at $14.99.

