Breaking: Certified: Georgia election chief finalizes Trump’s win and statewide results
Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: window lock repair, Clubman powder, candelabra repair

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
1 minute ago

Q: I hope you can help me. We have a Peachtree Ariel casement window that we installed in 1999. Peachtree Windows went out of business in the early 2000s. The windows have the locking mechanisms embedded in the frames. The lever for one of the locks moves but does not disengage the window. We are looking to see if anyone can repair these windows or if we will have to replace them. Any ideas? Thanks. — Walter Saunders, Atlanta

A: Although your Peachtree Ariel window was installed in 1999, note that Ariel models from 1982 to 1997 have a different lock and sash keeper than the Ariel model made from 1998 to 2002. I found a company that should be able to help you. Check with Window Makeover, 1165 Allgood Road, Marietta, 404-645-7127. The business specializes in window and door restoration, including wood rot, hardware repair and vinyl replacement.

Q: Where can I find Clubman powder for men? It comes in a green shaker. My drugstore hasn’t carried it in a while, and I’m running low. I’ve been using it for many years. Thanks for your help. — W. Thompson, Tucker

Pinaud Clubman men’s toiletries were launched in 1810 at the House of Ed Pinaud in Paris. Ingredients in the powder include corn starch, zinc oxide and kaolin. Clubman contains no talc.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

A: You can find Pinaud Clubman powder at Sally Beauty, 4367 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, 770-270-9143. A 9-ounce container of Clubman sells for $5.19.

Q: I’m with Log Cabin Community Church, and we have a pair of antique candelabras. I’m not certain if they’re solid brass, but the base on one of them is split and hollow inside. We are looking for someone who can possibly do repair work on that kind of material. — David McKay, Smyrna

A: David, contact Buckhead Plating, 2065 Piedmont Road, Atlanta, 404-249-9585. For nearly 50 years, the company has provided plating, repair, restoration, and polishing services for most metal types, including brass, aluminum, copper and silver. In addition to restoring furniture, lighting, and mirrors, Buckhead Plating also works on plumbing and jewelry. To see examples of their work, go to buckheadplating.com.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson rebids contract for certain shops and eateries
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Beltline could develop up to 1,100 residences on largest property it owns
Placeholder Image
Where to eat at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Boeing layoffs so far total nearly 2,200 workers in Washington state
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: David Lee/Netflix

Netflix’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ turns August Wilson play into taut film30m ago
7 Thanksgiving movies to stream this month
Turkey trots: Burn calories and have fun at Thanksgiving races
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights