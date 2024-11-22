Where can I find it: window lock repair, Clubman powder, candelabra repair

Q: I hope you can help me. We have a Peachtree Ariel casement window that we installed in 1999. Peachtree Windows went out of business in the early 2000s. The windows have the locking mechanisms embedded in the frames. The lever for one of the locks moves but does not disengage the window. We are looking to see if anyone can repair these windows or if we will have to replace them. Any ideas? Thanks. — Walter Saunders, Atlanta
A: Although your Peachtree Ariel window was installed in 1999, note that Ariel models from 1982 to 1997 have a different lock and sash keeper than the Ariel model made from 1998 to 2002. I found a company that should be able to help you. Check with Window Makeover, 1165 Allgood Road, Marietta, 404-645-7127. The business specializes in window and door restoration, including wood rot, hardware repair and vinyl replacement.
Q: Where can I find Clubman powder for men? It comes in a green shaker. My drugstore hasn’t carried it in a while, and I’m running low. I’ve been using it for many years. Thanks for your help. — W. Thompson, Tucker
A: You can find Pinaud Clubman powder at Sally Beauty, 4367 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, 770-270-9143. A 9-ounce container of Clubman sells for $5.19.
Q: I’m with Log Cabin Community Church, and we have a pair of antique candelabras. I’m not certain if they’re solid brass, but the base on one of them is split and hollow inside. We are looking for someone who can possibly do repair work on that kind of material. — David McKay, Smyrna
A: David, contact Buckhead Plating, 2065 Piedmont Road, Atlanta, 404-249-9585. For nearly 50 years, the company has provided plating, repair, restoration, and polishing services for most metal types, including brass, aluminum, copper and silver. In addition to restoring furniture, lighting, and mirrors, Buckhead Plating also works on plumbing and jewelry. To see examples of their work, go to buckheadplating.com.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.
About the Author