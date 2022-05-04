Visit Sweet Auburn Springfest for the ultimate family reunion

Festivities will be happening within the mile-and-a-half avenue of the district, from Ebenezer Baptist Church down to the Auburn Avenue Research Library. Guests can walk the avenue lined with ten stages and dozens of vendors featuring art, jewelry and fashion.

Guests can also watch the Sweet Auburn Festival Dance Off, where the winner will receive $500 cash.

Musical acts performing at the festival include artists from Atlanta and around the country. Gabe, Soul for Real, Buckhead Boyz, J-Fever, Simone Plummer and Marii The Entertainer are a few of the acts scheduled to take the stage. See a full list of performers here.

The Sweet Auburn Springfest is a family-friendly event. Weapons, bikes, scooters, coolers, pets, and non-permitted vending are allowed on the festival grounds. Due to heavy traffic, organizers recommend using public transportation to attend.

Find more information, including a site map, here.

