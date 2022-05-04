Visit Sweet Auburn Springfest for the ultimate family reunion

The event touted as the world’s “largest family reunion” is happening this weekend.
The 36th annual Sweet Auburn Springfest will feature music, vendors and food to keep you and your kids or grandkids entertained.
The free festival is happening Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 8 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sweet Auburn Historic District at 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta.
Hosted on Auburn Avenue, the annual festival aims to bring awareness to the historic Sweet Auburn District in Atlanta, according to the website.
“Concentrated along a short mile and a half of Auburn Avenue, the Sweet Auburn Historic District reflects the history, heritage and achievements of Atlanta’s African Americans,” the site said. “The name Sweet Auburn was coined by John Wesley Dobbs, referring to the ‘richest Negro street in the world.’”
Festivities will be happening within the mile-and-a-half avenue of the district, from Ebenezer Baptist Church down to the Auburn Avenue Research Library. Guests can walk the avenue lined with ten stages and dozens of vendors featuring art, jewelry and fashion.
Guests can also watch the Sweet Auburn Festival Dance Off, where the winner will receive $500 cash.
Musical acts performing at the festival include artists from Atlanta and around the country. Gabe, Soul for Real, Buckhead Boyz, J-Fever, Simone Plummer and Marii The Entertainer are a few of the acts scheduled to take the stage. See a full list of performers here.
The Sweet Auburn Springfest is a family-friendly event. Weapons, bikes, scooters, coolers, pets, and non-permitted vending are allowed on the festival grounds. Due to heavy traffic, organizers recommend using public transportation to attend.
Find more information, including a site map, here.
