Older Americans Month events begin Friday in Gwinnett

Gwinnett County will host free or low-cost events beginning Friday in celebration of Older Americans Month.
This year’s theme is “Age My Way,” focusing on how adults can age in their communities, live independently and participate however they choose, according to the county’s website.
Events are as follows:
- Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hot Dogs and Horseshoes at the Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center. Free
- Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sing My Way at Norcross Senior Center. Participants can sing and dance to their favorite tunes. Friends and family are welcome. $6 per person.
- Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., The Dating Game at the Lilburn Activity Building. $6 per person.
- Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., sock hop at the Bethesda Park Senior Center. Includes a 50s-inspired dinner. $11 per person.
- Wednesday, May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Great Big Garden Games at Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center. Play giant games, eat refreshments and create a mini garden to take home. $5 per person
- Friday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Let The Good Times Roll at Prime Timers Pointe in George Pierce Park. Play Bunco games. $5 per person.
- Friday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., line dance at Bethesda Park Senior Center. Moves will be taught. Bring a friend and your own refreshments. Preregister for $8 or pay $10 at the door.
- Saturday, May 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., line dance on the lawn at OneStop Centerville. $6 per person age 60 and older. $8 per person ages 5-59.
- Wednesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., National Senior Health & Fitness day at OneStop Centerville. Games, nutrition facts and healthy recipes. Free.
- Wednesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., National Senior Health & Fitness Day at Bogan Park Community Recreation Center. Activities include a scavenger hunt and Gwinnet Senior Golden Games. $2 per person.
