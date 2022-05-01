Spring wine dinner: 6 things to do around Atlanta this month

Sample dishes from your choice of over 60 restaurants at Taste of Alpharetta. You’ll be able to see cooking demos and discover delicious savory, sweet, spicy and umami dishes in a wide variety of cuisines as you nosh on appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Spring Wine Dinner

6 p.m. Saturday, May 14. $60. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Enjoy a gourmet spring feast as you learn how to prepare the meal in a demonstration class led by Publix Aprons Cooking School chefs. Dishes include caramelized leek tart camembert and pan-roasted grouper piccata with orzo primavera. Wine is also served.

Explore 4 fresh soup recipes for spring

Concerts

Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson

7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, May 13. $76 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Enjoy music from country star Tim McGraw as he brings his latest tour to the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. With hits such as “Humble and Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying,” he’ll perform popular songs from his catalog. McGraw will be joined by Russell Dickerson, a Nashville-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who’s known for songs such as “Yours.”

Caption Groove on Lawrenceville’s Town Green with Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A. Credit: a1a-live.com Credit: a1a-live.com Caption Groove on Lawrenceville’s Town Green with Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A. Credit: a1a-live.com Credit: a1a-live.com

Groovin’ on the Green

7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, May 20. Free. Loganville Town Green, 235 Main St., Loganville. 770-466-1165.

Take a trip to Margaritaville as the 10th annual Groovin’ on the Green concert series kicks off with A1A, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. The popular group is the only tribute band sanctioned by Buffett and often performs at the Meeting of the Minds Parrot Head Convention. They’ve also been a part of Buffett’s music video for “Fruitcakes.”

Festivals

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30. Free. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.

One of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, Atlanta Jazz Festival celebrates the music, culture and art of jazz with artists from all over the world. This year’s lineup includes “Living Single” star and singer T.C. Carson, Kebbi Williams and the Wolfpack, Joe Alterman, The Baylor Project (a four-time Grammy nominee), Julie Dexter and Naia Izumi.

Caption Ooh and ah over hot air balloons at Gwinnett County’s Balloon Festival. Credit: Gwinnett County Balloon Festival Facebook Credit: Gwinnett County Balloon Festival Facebook Caption Ooh and ah over hot air balloons at Gwinnett County’s Balloon Festival. Credit: Gwinnett County Balloon Festival Facebook Credit: Gwinnett County Balloon Festival Facebook

Gwinnett County Hot Air Balloon Festival

Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30. Adults $20 plus fees for one-day admission, $45 plus fees for three days. Parking starts at $5. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

See colorful hot air balloons, listen to live music, shop at craft and retail vendor booths and more. After 8 p.m., all the balloons are lit up in unison for a Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser Show. And if you’d like to soar in a tethered hot air balloon, you can purchase a ride for $25 per person.