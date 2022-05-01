ajc logo
X

Spring wine dinner: 6 things to do around Atlanta this month

caption arrowCaption
Facts About Wine Wine color generally comes from the color grapes used to make it. Blue or purple grapes typically make red wines; green ones make white wine. California, Washington, and New York lead the U.S. in wine production. In general, white wines pair better with fish, poultry, and vegetables while reds go better with red meat. Wines aren’t actually flavored with anything, despite winemakers saying the beverages have flavors like citrus. Infused wines, which have been mixed with other fruit juices

Fun at 55
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

If you’re an Atlanta senior who’s looking for something to do in the metro area this May, you’ll find your choice of plenty of fun activities in the next few weeks. You’ll be able to enjoy a gourmet spring feast as you learn how to prepare it yourself, watch colorful hot air balloons, chill out with a Jimmy Buffett tribute band and more.

Check out the following upcoming events:

ExploreJamie Lee Curtis says she is ‘pro-aging,’ promotes body positivity

Food and drink

caption arrowCaption
The 26th annual Taste of Alpharetta festival will take place on May 12. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

The 26th annual Taste of Alpharetta festival will take place on May 12. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

caption arrowCaption
The 26th annual Taste of Alpharetta festival will take place on May 12. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Taste of Alpharetta

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Milton Avenue and Roswell Street, downtown Alpharetta. Free admission. $0.50 per food ticket, with restaurants charging $1-$4.

Sample dishes from your choice of over 60 restaurants at Taste of Alpharetta. You’ll be able to see cooking demos and discover delicious savory, sweet, spicy and umami dishes in a wide variety of cuisines as you nosh on appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Spring Wine Dinner

6 p.m. Saturday, May 14. $60. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Enjoy a gourmet spring feast as you learn how to prepare the meal in a demonstration class led by Publix Aprons Cooking School chefs. Dishes include caramelized leek tart camembert and pan-roasted grouper piccata with orzo primavera. Wine is also served.

Explore4 fresh soup recipes for spring

Concerts

Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson

7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, May 13. $76 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Enjoy music from country star Tim McGraw as he brings his latest tour to the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. With hits such as “Humble and Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying,” he’ll perform popular songs from his catalog. McGraw will be joined by Russell Dickerson, a Nashville-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who’s known for songs such as “Yours.”

caption arrowCaption
Groove on Lawrenceville’s Town Green with Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A.

Credit: a1a-live.com

Groove on Lawrenceville’s Town Green with Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A.

Credit: a1a-live.com

caption arrowCaption
Groove on Lawrenceville’s Town Green with Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A.

Credit: a1a-live.com

Credit: a1a-live.com

Groovin’ on the Green

7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, May 20. Free. Loganville Town Green, 235 Main St., Loganville. 770-466-1165.

Take a trip to Margaritaville as the 10th annual Groovin’ on the Green concert series kicks off with A1A, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. The popular group is the only tribute band sanctioned by Buffett and often performs at the Meeting of the Minds Parrot Head Convention. They’ve also been a part of Buffett’s music video for “Fruitcakes.”

Festivals

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30. Free. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.

One of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, Atlanta Jazz Festival celebrates the music, culture and art of jazz with artists from all over the world. This year’s lineup includes “Living Single” star and singer T.C. Carson, Kebbi Williams and the Wolfpack, Joe Alterman, The Baylor Project (a four-time Grammy nominee), Julie Dexter and Naia Izumi.

caption arrowCaption
Ooh and ah over hot air balloons at Gwinnett County’s Balloon Festival.

Credit: Gwinnett County Balloon Festival Facebook

Ooh and ah over hot air balloons at Gwinnett County’s Balloon Festival.

Credit: Gwinnett County Balloon Festival Facebook

caption arrowCaption
Ooh and ah over hot air balloons at Gwinnett County’s Balloon Festival.

Credit: Gwinnett County Balloon Festival Facebook

Credit: Gwinnett County Balloon Festival Facebook

Gwinnett County Hot Air Balloon Festival

Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30. Adults $20 plus fees for one-day admission, $45 plus fees for three days. Parking starts at $5. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

See colorful hot air balloons, listen to live music, shop at craft and retail vendor booths and more. After 8 p.m., all the balloons are lit up in unison for a Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser Show. And if you’d like to soar in a tethered hot air balloon, you can purchase a ride for $25 per person.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
Editors' Picks
The Latest
The perfect saint for Mother’s Day
At 76, Helen Mirren covers People magazine’s ‘Beautiful Issue’
Wild Georgia: Huge military bases become de facto nature preserves
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top