Spring wine dinner: 6 things to do around Atlanta this month

If you’re an Atlanta senior who’s looking for something to do in the metro area this May, you’ll find your choice of plenty of fun activities in the next few weeks. You’ll be able to enjoy a gourmet spring feast as you learn how to prepare it yourself, watch colorful hot air balloons, chill out with a Jimmy Buffett tribute band and more.
Check out the following upcoming events:
Food and drink
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Milton Avenue and Roswell Street, downtown Alpharetta. Free admission. $0.50 per food ticket, with restaurants charging $1-$4.
Sample dishes from your choice of over 60 restaurants at Taste of Alpharetta. You’ll be able to see cooking demos and discover delicious savory, sweet, spicy and umami dishes in a wide variety of cuisines as you nosh on appetizers, entrees and desserts.
6 p.m. Saturday, May 14. $60. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.
Enjoy a gourmet spring feast as you learn how to prepare the meal in a demonstration class led by Publix Aprons Cooking School chefs. Dishes include caramelized leek tart camembert and pan-roasted grouper piccata with orzo primavera. Wine is also served.
Concerts
Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson
7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, May 13. $76 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.
Enjoy music from country star Tim McGraw as he brings his latest tour to the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. With hits such as “Humble and Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying,” he’ll perform popular songs from his catalog. McGraw will be joined by Russell Dickerson, a Nashville-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who’s known for songs such as “Yours.”
Credit: a1a-live.com
7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, May 20. Free. Loganville Town Green, 235 Main St., Loganville. 770-466-1165.
Take a trip to Margaritaville as the 10th annual Groovin’ on the Green concert series kicks off with A1A, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. The popular group is the only tribute band sanctioned by Buffett and often performs at the Meeting of the Minds Parrot Head Convention. They’ve also been a part of Buffett’s music video for “Fruitcakes.”
Festivals
Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30. Free. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.
One of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, Atlanta Jazz Festival celebrates the music, culture and art of jazz with artists from all over the world. This year’s lineup includes “Living Single” star and singer T.C. Carson, Kebbi Williams and the Wolfpack, Joe Alterman, The Baylor Project (a four-time Grammy nominee), Julie Dexter and Naia Izumi.
Credit: Gwinnett County Balloon Festival Facebook
Gwinnett County Hot Air Balloon Festival
Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30. Adults $20 plus fees for one-day admission, $45 plus fees for three days. Parking starts at $5. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.
See colorful hot air balloons, listen to live music, shop at craft and retail vendor booths and more. After 8 p.m., all the balloons are lit up in unison for a Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser Show. And if you’d like to soar in a tethered hot air balloon, you can purchase a ride for $25 per person.
