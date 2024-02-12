Usher marries longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Following the Super Bowl, the pair attended a private dinner party at Las Vegas’ Cathédrale on Sunday night. They were seen wearing all-white. At the party, Usher wore a gold band on his left ring finger.

Of his relationship with Goicoechea, Usher told People magazine last week:

“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” he told the outlet. “We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.”

This is Usher’s third marriage. In 2007, he wed stylist Tameka Foster. The couple share two children, Usher Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Raymond, 15, and divorced in 2009. He married entertainment executive Grace Harry in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2018.

During Usher’s epic halftime performance, the Grammy-winning singer wowed audiences with his impeccable showmanship and catalog of hits spanning his 30-year career. The star-studded show included Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Will.i.am, H.E.R. and Ludacris.