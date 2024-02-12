Usher marries longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher appears to be officially be off the market.
The R&B superstar married his girlfriend and music executive Jennifer Goicoechea during his big weekend in Las Vegas where he performed at the Super Bowl. Their marriage license was obtained on Feb. 8 in Clark County, Nevada. On a marriage certificate filed with the Clark County Clerk’s Office, Feb. 11 is listed as their wedding date, although it’s not clear if the pair got married before or after Usher’s halftime performance.
Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, took their relationship public in 2019 at a birthday party for a mutual friend. Goicoechea is currently the senior vice president of A&R for Epic Records, where she works for artists like 21 Savage, Mariah the Scientist and more. The couple share two children: Sovereign Bo Raymond, who was born in 2020, and Sire Castrello Raymond, who was born in 2021.
Following the Super Bowl, the pair attended a private dinner party at Las Vegas’ Cathédrale on Sunday night. They were seen wearing all-white. At the party, Usher wore a gold band on his left ring finger.
Credit: Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin
Of his relationship with Goicoechea, Usher told People magazine last week:
“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” he told the outlet. “We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.”
This is Usher’s third marriage. In 2007, he wed stylist Tameka Foster. The couple share two children, Usher Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Raymond, 15, and divorced in 2009. He married entertainment executive Grace Harry in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2018.
During Usher’s epic halftime performance, the Grammy-winning singer wowed audiences with his impeccable showmanship and catalog of hits spanning his 30-year career. The star-studded show included Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Will.i.am, H.E.R. and Ludacris.
