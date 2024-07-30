Breaking: Falcons sell out 2024 season tickets, first time in nearly two decades
Usher will bring Paris residency to theaters with new concert film

It’ll screen in more than 30 Atlanta-area theaters
Usher performs Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at The Dolby Live at Park MGM. It was the last performance of the R&B star’s 100-show Las Vegas residency. (Nolen Ryan for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By
0 minutes ago

Usher has announced the release of a new concert film, “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris,” according to a press release sent Tuesday. The movie is set to screen in theaters around the world for a limited run from Sept. 12-15.

Directed by Anthony Mandler, “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris” will document Usher’s popular Paris residency last fall. The Atlanta legend performed at La Seine Musicale for eight shows in September and October. The movie will also capture behind-the-scenes of moments of Usher’s life. Usher, Mandler and Ron Laffitte are producers of the film.

“Usher: Rendezvous in Paris” is presented by AMC, Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision. It’ll screen in 2,000 theaters worldwide, including 1,000 theaters in the country. A rep from AMC said the film will be in more than 30 Atlanta-area theaters. Exact locations and tickets will be available via UsherinParis.com on Aug. 6.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher said in a statement. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

"Usher: Rendezvous in Paris" is a new film that'll document the Atlanta musical icon's 2023 Paris residency. It'll screen in theaters on Sept. 12-15. Handout

The new film marks another mileston for the eight-time Grammy winner this year. In February, he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. The performance is nominated for three Emmy awards. He also released his ninth solo studio album “Coming Home” that same month. In June, Usher received BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“For 30 years Usher has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts,” said Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres. “Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl …. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theaters for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution.”

Usher kicks off his Past Present Future Tour with three dates at State Farm Arena on Aug. 14, 16 and 17. He’ll return to his hometown during the tour for three more shows in October.

