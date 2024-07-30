Usher will bring Paris residency to theaters with new concert film

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher said in a statement. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

The new film marks another mileston for the eight-time Grammy winner this year. In February, he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. The performance is nominated for three Emmy awards. He also released his ninth solo studio album “Coming Home” that same month. In June, Usher received BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“For 30 years Usher has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts,” said Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres. “Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl …. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theaters for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution.”

Usher kicks off his Past Present Future Tour with three dates at State Farm Arena on Aug. 14, 16 and 17. He’ll return to his hometown during the tour for three more shows in October.