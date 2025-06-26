Nation & World News
These are the celebs who are attending Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding

Oprah Winfrey has arrived in Venice before Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's star-studded weekend wedding
Oprah Winfrey, second left, arrives for the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

By LUCA BRUNO – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Oprah Winfrey arrived in Venice on Thursday, leading a star-studded guest list of celebrities descending on the lagoon city for the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Winfrey’s private jet landed at Venice’s Marco Polo airport. Tom Brady arrived shortly afterwards.

The bride and groom pulled into the Aman Hotel dock on the Grand Canal on Wednesday, traveling via water taxi with security boats in tow. A few hours later they slipped out of the hotel, with Sánchez wearing a sleek black and white striped, one-shoulder gown.

The details of the nuptials have been a tightly kept secret, though the locations now appear to have firmed up as has the guest list.

Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children arrived Wednesday.

Other celebrities on the guest list, according to two people close to the wedding who spoke on condition of anonymity, because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, include:

— Kim Kardashian

— Mick Jagger

— Katy Perry

— Leonardo DiCaprio

— Orlando Bloom

Italian media reported the arrivals or presence of:

— Microsoft founder Bill Gates

— Diane von Furstenberg and her husband Barry Diller

The wedding has divided Venice, with some activists protesting it as an exploitation of the city by the billionaire Bezos while ordinary residents suffer from overtourism, high housing costs and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding.

Protesters said that their plans to disrupt the arrivals of guests at one of the wedding venues forced organizers to move the event to the more secure Arsenale area beyond Venice’s congested center.

The city administration has strongly defended the nuptials as keeping with Venice's tradition as an open city that for centuries has welcomed popes and emperors and ordinary visitors alike.

“We will always respect the right to speak out, but we reject every form of intolerance and prejudice,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said in Thursday’s edition of Italian newspaper Il Foglio Quotidiano. “No one in Venice can claim the right of deciding who can enter, who can love, who can celebrate.”

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, center, arrives for the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Amazon multi-billionaire founder Jeff Bezos waves as he leaves by boat an hotel in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to his wedding with Lauren Sanchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Amazon multi-billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, right, and Lauren Sanchez leave a hotel in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to their wedding. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)

A mannequin resembling Jeff Bezos floats in a canal in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (Click News via AP)

This photo released by Greenpeace shows a large banner against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' planned wedding, in St. Mark Square, in Venice, Italy Monday, June 23, 2025. (Greenpeace via AP)

