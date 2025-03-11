Spring Travel: Broaden your horizons at destinations rich in arts, culture and history

It’s also worth an occasional stop to explore the Wild West attractions along the way. The town of Elko has two attractions showcasing cowboy gear and fine art: Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum (www.cowboyartsandgearmuseum.org) and the Western Folklife Center (www.westernfolklife.org), host of the annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in January.

There is a strong Basque culinary heritage in Nevada, thanks to immigrants from that region flooding the state during the Gold Rush, so be sure to enjoy a hearty Basque meal on your journey. Louis’ Basque Corner in Reno (louisbasquecorner.com), open since 1967, comes recommended.

For a unique overnight stay, sleep in luxurious tipis or cottages at all-inclusive Mustang Monument (mustangmonument.com), a wild mustang preserve in Wells. Travel Nevada, 200 S. Virginia St., Reno, Nevada. 775.687.4322, www.travelnevada.com

Credit: Tourism Authority/ Ben Ono Credit: Tourism Authority/ Ben Ono

Hanapepe, Hawaii

Situated on the island of Kauai northwest of Oahu, Hanapepe has been called Kauai’s biggest little town. Home to about 2,300 residents, it’s also been dubbed the island’s art capital. The flat landscape provides a walkable environment for easy strolling between dozens of art galleries, many located in historic houses and buildings. (The town’s plantation-style architecture was used as the backdrop for the films “The Thornbirds” and “Flight of the Intruder,” and it served as the inspiration for “Lilo and Stitich.”)

Check out Banana Patch Studio in a 1926 building that was once a bakery and pool hall. Kauai artist Joanna Carolan took it over in 1991 and turned it into an artists’ haven with more than 20 partners working on tiles, pottery and fine art. Every Friday, they join other area artists who open their doors for Art Night (hanapepe.org/art-night) and invite the public into their studios and galleries.

Meanwhile, musicians and vendors fill the main street. While in the area, drop into Kuulei’s Gourmet (kuuleisgourmet.wordpress.com) for a slice of cheesecake infused with lilikoi (Hawaiian for passionfruit). While in town, pay a visit to the Talk Story Bookstore, selling new, vintage and rare books, along with vinyl records and classic video games. It bills itself as the westernmost store of its kind in the U.S. and a great place to meet the locals. Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, 2270 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Hawaii. 800-464-2924, gohawaii.com, hanapepe.org

Credit: Visit Vicksburg Credit: Visit Vicksburg

Vicksburg, Mississippi

History permeates this river town where French settlers built Fort Saint Pierre in 1719 on the Yazoo River, which flows south to the Mississippi. Destroyed in an attack by the Natchez tribe in 1729, the site was named a national historic landmark after archeological excavations discovered pottery produced by three native groups who lived in the area long before Europeans arrived. Because it was also the site of a Civil War camp, artifacts such as glass beads, bullets and buckles were found. It’s that history that captivates the thousands of visitors who tour the National Military Park (www.nps.gov/vick/index.htm), site of the 1863 battle of Vicksburg.

The park is also home to the USS Cairo Gunboat and Museum housing a 13-gun ironclad created to help the Union defeat Confederate forces. The area’s rich cultural history will be on display as this year marks the 200th anniversary of Vicksburg’s incorporation.

A Music and Culture Festival on April 26 will showcase Delta influences in performances of music, dance and theater, and The Hipstoric Art Festival celebrates 40 Sept. 26-28. While intown, visitors can explore 32 murals along the riverfront that tell Vicksburg’s story and travel the Mississippi Blues Trail (msbluestrail.org), which has six markers in town including one at the Blue Room, where musical luminaries Ray Charles, Fats Domino, Dinah Washington performed. Visit Vicksburg. 52 Old Highway 27, Vicksburg, Mississippi. 601-636-9421, visitvicksburg.com

Ottawa, Ontario

While the average winter temps in this capital city hover in the single digits, spring brings weather balmy enough to lure the locals into the area’s blooming parks and gardens. And what better way to celebrate the warmth than at the Canadian Tulip Festival (tulipfestival.ca) May 9-19 in Commissioners Park. Enjoy free, self-guided, 45-minute tours and come back after dark when the area is backlit to create a captivating environment.

If food is your draw, taste how area chefs put their personal spin on the national dish of French fries, cheese curds and gravy at PoutineFest (facebook.com/OttawaPoutinefest) at City Hall in early May. By spring, the Ottawa River’s ice has usually melted, making way for boat tours that offer a different view of local sites such as Parliament Hill, the Canadian Museum of History (historymuseum.ca) and Rideau Falls, twin cascades that mark where the Rideau River meets the Ottawa waters.

One of the city’s biggest outdoor parties is Canada Day July 1 when artists from across the country come to perform at Parliament Hill and many museums will offer free admission. Fabulous fireworks presented by the country’s favorite doughnut chain, Tim Horton’s, wrap up the day. Ottawa Tourism, 150 Elgin St., Ottawa, Ontario. 833-864-7839, ottawatourism.ca

Credit: The White House Historical Association Credit: The White House Historical Association

Washington, D.C.

“The People’s House: A White House Experience,” an interactive museum managed by The White House Historical Association, gives visitors an inside look at the executive mansion, including areas not open to the public. Sprawled across 33,000 square feet on three floors, this immersive installation features a large-scale White House model, a recreation of the Rose Garden and a full-scale replica of the Oval Office.

The State Floor exhibit features 360-degree projections of the East Room, Green Room, Blue Room, Red Room and State Dining Room. The full-scale replica of the Oval Office, complete with royal blue carpet, gold draperies and a Resolute Desk, is a prime selfie site where visitors pose with their feet propped up or mimic taking an urgent call on the landline.

Allow extra time to grab a seat in the Cabinet Room, where holograms of past presidents and key cabinet members debate historical crises as if in real time. Visitors can cast their votes on what action to take. A small theater shows films highlighting White House trivia, and guests can vote on answers using keypads at each seat.

Artifacts, historic photos and digital portraits of staffers telling their stories are also part of the attraction. Want to tour the real thing? Free visits can be arranged by contacting your Congressional representative for a ticket (congress.gov/members; whitehouse.gov). Free. 1700 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 771-888-4007, thepeopleshouse.org

Venice, Italy

As if gondoliers gliding along canals, historic churches, palaces and public squares dotted with charming cafes aren’t enough reasons to visit Venice, Italy, the Venice Biennale kicks off May 10 and runs through Nov. 23. The celebration of arts, architecture and performing arts dates back to 1895 when it was launched as the International Exhibition of Art.

Nowadays there are two main components ― the Art Biennale and the Architecture Biennale ― and they’re held on alternating years. And every year there are performing arts components in music, theater, dance and film. This year marks the 19th International Architecture Exhibition of the Biennale.

Other components include the Venice Film Festival Aug. 27-Sept. 6 and the Festival of Contemporary Dance July 17-Aug. 2. Each year, the event draws around 600,000 visitors to performances, exhibits and lectures that explore cultural and social issues of the day.

Beyond the festival events, don’t miss seeing major landmarks St. Mark’s square, surrounded by the 14th century Doge’s Palace (palazzoducale.visitmuve.it), and St. Mark’s Basilica (basilicasanmarco.it), noted for its domes, columns and intricate mosaics in the Byzantine style. Ca’ Giustinian, San Marco 1364/A, Venice. +39-041-521-8711, biennale.org

Marquette, Michigan

Tucked into the state’s Upper Peninsula, the city of Marquette and Marquette County are home to a range of arts and culture opportunities. The main attraction is Marquette’s 65th annual Art on the Rocks, a juried festival held July 26-27 that draws more than 100 artists working in a variety of media. Over the weekend, tents for artists and area food vendors take over Mattson Lower Harbor Park on the edge of Lake Superior downtown.

Beyond art, the county’s 83 miles of coastline provide opportunities for swimming, fishing, kayaking and paddling. The county’s five lighthouses tell the story of the area’s relationship with the Great Lakes. The oldest, the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse, dates back to 1853. On the lighthouse grounds is the Marquette Maritime Museum (mqtmaritimemuseum.com) that traces the history of the local iron ore trade.

The county’s history is also told through its food: Be sure to savor some pasties, a nod to the area’s past, as they were made popular by English miners who took the rolled-up pastries filled with meat and veg to work each day. (Contemporary versions feature a range of fillings beyond meat.) Similarly, Italian settlers brought their favorite cudighi, or sausages, that are also served in area bistros.

And don’t miss Lasers on the Ore Dock, a series of light shows displayed on the ore dock, part of a network of concrete and steel docks that were busy during the city’s heyday and transportation hub in the late 1800s. Travel Marquette, 117 W. Washington St., Marquette, Michigan. 906-228-7749, travelmarquette.com