Soak in the experiences at Castle Hot Springs

A desert oasis awaits you in Arizona.

Although many all-inclusive resorts have water and sand, this getaway in the Sonoran has something few of them do — natural hot springs.

As the soothing water cascades down the rocks, it deposits into three pools, each a different temperature. This same heated water fills the main resort pool and is pumped into the bungalows to fill the soaking tubs, according to the resort’s website.

First used for medicinal purposes by the Southwest’s indigenous people, the expansion of the railroad brought new visitors to the springs. Entrepreneur Frank M. Murphy bought the property and built the state’s first wellness resort — Castle Hot Springs.

As the resort’s reputation grew, it attracted celebrities, business magnates — including the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts and Astors — and even a president, Theodore Roosevelt, and future president, John F. Kennedy.

Although fires destroyed a couple of the original buildings, and most of the others were torn down in the ‘90s, the resort has been renovated and upgraded with an award-winning restaurant, a bar with an outdoor terrace and more.

Accommodations

Castle Hot Springs offers three cabin types.

The Sky View Cabins are perched on an elevated foundation overlooking the resort and with views of the surrounding desert. On your deck you’ll find a telescope for stargazing, lounge seating, and a private outdoor tub and shower. The cabins sleep two people, and you can choose from a king or two twin beds.

If you book a Spring Bungalow, you can relax on the covered deck and listen to “the babble of a creek” as it meanders down a gentle hill slope. The bungalow also comes with indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a private stone tub and a Nespesso coffee machine. These cute buildings also sleep two people, but your only option is a king bed.

Planning a girls trip or small family reunion? Consider booking the Historic Cottage. The nearly century-old dwelling has housed the Roosevelts and Vanderbilts, and sits on a hillside overlooking the canyon. The Lodge has three bedroom and two full bathrooms — plus a wet bar, a living room and a stone fireplace.

To check rates and make reservations for any of the dwellings, click here.

Food, beverage and gratuity

So, just what’s included in the “all-inclusive” price?

You’ll get daily breakfast, lunch and a five-course tasting menu at the resort’s restaurant, Harvest. “The culinary and farm team work together to create an elevated farm-to-table dining experience each and every meal,” the resort promises.

You can also get food poolside and at Bar 1896. Snacks and soft drinks are included, and you’ll receive a daily $25 beverage credit per person.

Alcohol, certain other beverages and some items are an additional charge, and will be noted on the menu.

There is no resort fee, and all gratuities are included — except on alcohol and any services that are an additional charge.

Things to do

From archery to yoga, just about everyone can find an activity to help fill their days.

You can choose from:

Guided hiking

Guided archery

Guided axe throwing

Guided farm tour

Guided history tour

Guided resort landscape tour

Guided yoga and meditation classes

Guided seasonal paddleboard yoga

Cruiser bikes

Resort pool

Pickleball

Lawn games

Golf chipping green

Homegrown gardening class

Mindfulness activities

Horseback riding, and some tours and classes are an additional charge. You can check out the spring schedule (through May 8) here.

Spa and wellness

Did you know the word spa is an acronym for “salus per aquam,” which means healing through water? You can’t come to Castle Hot Springs and not take advantage of the hot springs themselves.

“Take a soak in the springs before any spa treatment, after an adventure or just to wind down the day,” the resort suggests. “In any case, the springs are at the core of the wellness experience and available exclusively to you during your stay.”

You can also enjoy the outdoor soaking tubs, guided meditation classes and the cold plunge tub. Private wellness classes and most spa treatments — including massages and body treatments — are an additional charge. You can check out the full menu here.

Castle Hot Springs is a great getaway for couples or small groups, but you must be at least 16 to stay at the resort.

IF YOU GO

Castle Hot Springs

Address: 5050 N. Castle Hot Springs Road, Morristown, Arizona 85342

Phone: 877-600-1137

Website: www.castlehotsprings.com