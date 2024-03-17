Visit hundreds of uncaged birds at Parrot Mountain in Pigeon Forge

The city might be called Pigeon Forge, but it’s the parrots who rule the roost at one of the area’s best parks.

Unlike many bird exhibits, the fine feathered friends at Parrot Mountain aren’t confined to cages.

“Our birds are housed outside in beautiful English Style cottages, where they can enjoy sun, rain and fresh air as in their natural habitat,” the attraction’s website states. “Our birds put on a show all day long. You will hear singing and talking birds and see dancing birds.”

With “(h)undreds and hundreds of beautiful tropical birds and thousands and thousands of flowers and plants and trees,” Parrot Mountain occupies four acres in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Not only can you see, touch and feed the adult birds in the garden, but you also can watch newly hatched chicks being fed in the nursery. For the perfect souvenir, have you photo taken with the feathered residents for $68, including fees.

Credit: Parrot Mountain and Gardens Credit: Parrot Mountain and Gardens

During a walk along the paved path through the Secret Garden, you’ll see toucans, hornbills and magpies, in addition to parrots. And the butterfly, peacock and dragonfly benches are Instagram-worthy places to rest or snap a selfie.

After working up an appetite, you can grab lunch at the deli and enjoy a meal while listening to the birds and enjoying the view.

Where to stay

Speaking of views, if you’re sitting on the deck of one of Parrot Mountain’s two cabins you’ll see the Smoky Mountains stretching out in front of you. Because of their location in Pigeon Forge, you can also see the fireworks set off nightly at nearby Dollywood.

The Parrot’s Nest cabin has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and sleeps up to 14 people. In addition to the basic necessities — pool table, high speed Wi-Fi and satellite TV — the Parrot’s Nest comes with a full kitchen and washer and dryer. Call 865-429-5577 for prices and availability.

The second property, Million Dollar View is less than a mile from Parrot Mountain and just half a mile from the Dollywood entrance. It has many of the same amenities as Parrot’s Nest. Call the same number as for the Parrot’s Nest if you’d like to book this cabin.

IF YOU GO

Parrot Mountain

Address: 471 McCarter Hollow Road, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37862

Phone: 865-774-1749

Tickets: $29.95 plus a $4.52 online fee for ages 11-64; $27.95 plus a $4.29 online fee for ages 65 and older; and $19.95 plus a $3.35 online fee for ages 2-10.