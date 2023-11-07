Snuggle up: Nine getaways for romancing the winter

These romantic sites are located in metro Atlanta, throughout Georgia and along the East Coast. You can rekindle romance by warming up beside a fireplace, taking long walks, relaxing with spa services or cuddling in a hotel bed.

The following nine destinations, ranging from restaurants to resorts, offer couples a few hours of together time as well as longer stays, designed for intimate moments this winter and beyond.

GEORGIA

Kyma. The fireplace in a cozy corner of the patio casts playful shadows to create an intimate vibe as couples dine at this Greek restaurant in Buckhead.

3085 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-262-0702, kymaatlanta.com.

Yebo. This Buckhead restaurant features South African fare and outdoor fire pits to keep couples warm on cool nights.

56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-228-8024, yebobeachhaus.com.

Fort Mountain State Park. Drive two hours northwest of Atlanta to day trip with your darling at this park that features more than 25 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails, romantic sunsets from an observation deck and picturesque, breathtaking views of mountains and plains.

181 Fort Mountain Park Road, Chatsworth. 706-422-1932, gastateparks.org/FortMountain.

Credit: Courtesy of Fort Mountain State Park Credit: Courtesy of Fort Mountain State Park

Alida Hotel. This luxurious boutique hotel is located about four hours southeast of Atlanta. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with Champagne. Rooms feature oversized windows that offer an ideal setting for watching stars twinkle. When it’s time to go outdoors, you can borrow bikes from the hotel and explore the entertainment district with food, shops galleries and special events like the Savannah Christmas Market. Todd Fedoryshyn, director of operations at Alida Hotel, touts the city’s mossy trees and 22 “beautifully lit” squares. Prices vary.

412 Williamson St., Savannah. 912-715-7000, thealidahotel.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Hamilton Howell House. This bed and breakfast was once the home of prominent Black architect Alexander Hamilton Jr. Located in Old Fourth Ward near the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, the property features four bedrooms and a full kitchen. There’s ample room for private time and space for communal gatherings at mealtimes, game nights or evenings of music, courtesy of a piano. The furnished deck and backyard are accessible to guests who prefer to cozy up outdoors, but bring a blanket to watch the sunset. $543 per night.

102 Howell St. NE, Atlanta. hamiltonhowellhouse.com.

Inn at Serenbe. Located about 40 minutes southwest of Atlanta, this property offers a luxe package called 48 Hours in Serenbe. The two-night stay includes the use of a golf cart, breakfast in bed, food credits, a bonfire with s’mores, spa services and concierge services. $1,900 for two.

10950 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-2610, serenbeinn.com.

Explore Atlanta winter guide

SOUTH CAROLINA

Montage Palmetto Bluff. Located just across the Georgia state line, this resort is a tranquil getaway for tuning out the busyness of everyday life, including the option of a couples massage. Throughout winter, activities include gratitude journaling sessions and learning the Native American tradition of making fishing poles and clay pots with natural elements. There is a holiday market too. Accommodations range from rooms to suites to entire cottages. Prices vary.

477 Mount Pelia Road, Bluffton. 855-264-8705, montage.com/palmettobluff.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

VIRGINIA

Moxy Virginia Beach Oceanfront. A direct flight of about 90 minutes from Atlanta to Virginia Beach leads to a sunny destination with relatively mild year-round weather. Visitors can take in the pristine beaches and holiday-themed activities like surfing Santas. The trendy, recently opened Moxy Virginia Beach Oceanfront offers rooms with unobstructed views of the Atlantic. Room rates currently start around $125 per night, depending on the date.

1201 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-452-4515, marriott.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

PENNSYLVANIA

Loews Philadelphia Hotel. The City of Brotherly Love is rich with historic sites, food halls and casinos with a two-hour direct flight from Atlanta to Philadelphia. Tourist opportunities include the Liberty Bell, the “Rocky” steps and statue from the famed movie franchise, the “Love” sculpture and the Reading Terminal Market. You can reserve the Room for Romance at Loews Philadelphia Hotel, a sister property to the one in Midtown Atlanta. It features a nightly $50 food and beverage credit, chocolate-covered strawberries, wine, a spa discount and more. Rates vary.

1200 Market St., Philadelphia. 215-627-1200, loewshotels.com/philadelphia-hotel.