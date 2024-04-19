Travel

These Georgia streets among ‘America’s Most Charming’

Broughton Street in Savannah secured the sixth spot on the top 100 list

By
45 minutes ago

Savannah’s Broughton Street, noted for its captivating 19th-century architecture, is a vibrant cultural hub. Its historical buildings accommodate a variety of boutiques, art galleries and restaurants, making it a focal point of Savannah’s historic charm.

Additionally, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote, Savannah is currently experiencing a significant surge in luxury travel, making Broughton Street a must-visit destination for travelers.

It’s also the sixth most charming main street in the country, according to a recent survey from Mixbook.

ExploreThe lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Two other Georgia streets — Main in Helen and Broad in Augusta — ranked 23rd and 69th, respectively.

Nestled in the North Georgia Mountains, Main Street offers a charming experience. Designed to mirror a Bavarian village, the Alpine-style structures along the Helen throroughfare house an array of shops, eateries and wine tasting rooms, encapsulating the essence of a Germanic getaway.

The nearby waterfalls, hiking trails and the annual Oktoberfest celebration further enhance the street’s charm, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking a unique experience.

In Augusta, known for its connection to the prestigious Masters golf tournament, Broad Street showcases the city’s classic Southern charm. It’s historical buildings are occupied by local shops and restaurants, while the tree-lined median adds a touch of greenery to parking spots. The iconic James Brown statue and nearby Riverwalk contribute to the street’s appeal, making it a beloved spot for both locals and visitors alike.

ExploreAlpine coaster in Helen is just two hours north of Atlanta

These rankings are the result of a poll conducted by photo book brand Mixbook, which surveyed 3,000 people to create its “America’s 100 Most Charming Main Streets” list.

The inclusion of these three streets in the top 100 is a testament to the Peach State’s unique charm, history, culture and natural beauty, making it a standout destination in the United States.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Cobb schools pulls 4 more books from libraries for ‘vulgar’ content

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Dispatch: Summoning luck with baseball superstitions

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Dispatch: Summoning luck with baseball superstitions

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man dies in shootout after fleeing officers in Gwinnett, police say
The Latest

Stay at ‘Vanderpump Villa’ in south of France for as low as $140 a night
Entrance to national parks is free Saturday, including Georgia sites
World cruise: 60 countries, 8 world wonders and 274 nights on board
Featured

When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president
Fans at Allman Brothers museum mourn Dickey Betts’ death
Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions amid criticism