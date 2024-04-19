Savannah’s Broughton Street, noted for its captivating 19th-century architecture, is a vibrant cultural hub. Its historical buildings accommodate a variety of boutiques, art galleries and restaurants, making it a focal point of Savannah’s historic charm.

Additionally, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote, Savannah is currently experiencing a significant surge in luxury travel, making Broughton Street a must-visit destination for travelers.

It’s also the sixth most charming main street in the country, according to a recent survey from Mixbook.

Two other Georgia streets — Main in Helen and Broad in Augusta — ranked 23rd and 69th, respectively.

Nestled in the North Georgia Mountains, Main Street offers a charming experience. Designed to mirror a Bavarian village, the Alpine-style structures along the Helen throroughfare house an array of shops, eateries and wine tasting rooms, encapsulating the essence of a Germanic getaway.

The nearby waterfalls, hiking trails and the annual Oktoberfest celebration further enhance the street’s charm, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking a unique experience.

In Augusta, known for its connection to the prestigious Masters golf tournament, Broad Street showcases the city’s classic Southern charm. It’s historical buildings are occupied by local shops and restaurants, while the tree-lined median adds a touch of greenery to parking spots. The iconic James Brown statue and nearby Riverwalk contribute to the street’s appeal, making it a beloved spot for both locals and visitors alike.

Explore Alpine coaster in Helen is just two hours north of Atlanta

Only in Augusta. Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes at James Brown statue. Thank you @FWBfund ! #loveAugusta pic.twitter.com/TUZTcdlhsN — Sean Frantom (@SeanFrantom) July 22, 2016

These rankings are the result of a poll conducted by photo book brand Mixbook, which surveyed 3,000 people to create its “America’s 100 Most Charming Main Streets” list.

The inclusion of these three streets in the top 100 is a testament to the Peach State’s unique charm, history, culture and natural beauty, making it a standout destination in the United States.