Meet bald eagles, other raptors at this Georgia wildlife center

It was 1990 when Harry Mathews, an outdoors enthusiast and supporter of Statesboro’s Georgia Southern University, had an idea. In honor of its mascot, the school should have a bald eagle on campus. By 1997, Georgia Southern not only had a bald eagle, but also an expansive wildlife center to match.

Visited by more than 17,500 people each year, the center now serves as an opportunity for children and adults alike to encounter some of Georgia’s most awesome wildlife in an entertaining and education experience. Just an hour’s drive northwest of Savannah, it’s an experience worth traveling for.

Things to do

Monday through Friday, the Center for Wildlife Education staff offer 30-minute programs that begin at 3:30 p.m. each day. On Monday’s, visitors can learn about invasive species and what people can do to help. On Tuesday, the staff teach about animals from around the world and how each of them adapt and survive in their native habitats.

“Wings Up Wednesday” is an opportunity to get upclose and personal with the center’s birds of prey as staff introduce the animals “on the fist” and in flight. Thursday is “Wild Georgia” day and features an opportunity to learn about animals native to the backyards of many homes. Visitors can catch “Wonders of the Wetlands” on Friday, when the center’s staff introduce guests to wetland creatures.

The center is open 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sundays.

Ticket prices

Admission fees are $4 for adults and $2 for children ages 3–11. Children under 3 get in for free, while military and senior patrons pay $2. Georgia Southern faculty, staff and students also get in free.

For unlimited entry, visitors can also purchase annual admission passes that range from $15 to $20.

How to get there

According to the university’s website, the center’s address is not recognized by GPS devices. But the school does offer directions online.

From Atlanta, visitors should take I-16 east all the way to Exit 116 for U.S. Highway 301. Take U.S. Highway 301 for roughly 10 miles, then turn right into Georgia Southern University’s entrance off of Parrish Drive. From there, turn right onto Forest Drive, where the Center for Wildlife Education will be on your left. For more information concerning how to reach the center, visit here.