Last year, it was more than 180,000 fans strong. In 2024, it’s expected to be even stronger. America’s biggest rock festival is coming to Kentucky for an extended September weekend of head banging and bourbon tasting. And with some of the biggest names in the scene on the lineup, it’s sure to be one heck of a bash.

Louder Than Life, Louisville’s iconic event, is celebrating a decade of performances this year. The Offspring, Seether, Staind, Disturbed, Evanescence — it’s a lineup that’s nearly too large to list. And there’s more going on here than music.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect this year:

When is Louder Than Life?

Louder Than Life begins Sept. 26 and runs through Sept. 29. While subject to change, gates to the festival are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. each day.

Where is Louder Than Life?

The outdoor event is hosted at the Kentucky Expo Center, which can be found at the Highland Festival Grounds at 1016 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky. For those wishing to keep the driving to a minimum, Pegasus is the official hotel and airport shuttle of the festival. While the center has multiple gates, KEC Gate 1 is the dedicated drop-off and pickup spot for ride-share vehicles.

A map with parking information can be found at louderthanlifefestival.com/parking-info. At louderthanlifefestival.com/festival-info, visitors can see a map of the festival itself. And shuttle bookings with Pegasus can be made at takepegasus.com/category/festival-passes.

Parking at the center is also available for purchase via parking.kyexpo.org/louder-than-life.

Who’s playing at Louder Than Life?

The festival has over 132 bands on tap this year, including headliners Slayer, Motley Crue, Slipknot and Korn. Grammy-winning Atlanta rockers Mastodon will be performing their entire “Leviathan” album for its 20th anniversary. The 2024 Paris Olympics performers Gojira will also be taking the stage.

For a full rundown of the lineup, visit louderthanlifefestival.com/lineup.

What is there to do at Louder Than Life?

The festival will feature a bevy of bands, but there’s much more on offer. Over 20 “immersive experiences” have been planned, ranging from music gear vendors to whiskey watering holes.

Shredding and selfies will be in high supply at Music Experience, which will offer music gear giveaways, competitions and jam sessions. The Highland Grounds Wine Garden will feature locally sourced wine and a scenic sunset view. Visitors can also come say “aloha” at Heavy Tiki for frozen drinks and island cocktails. But when it comes to alcohol, whiskey is truly the star of the show.

The Whiskey Bar will have Metallica’s bourbon and rye blended whiskey Blackened on demand. Kroger Big Bourbon Bar will feature a curated menu of bourbons and specialty cocktails by expert Chris Blandford. True whiskey lovers will want to sign up for Pegasus’ Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which is being offered in partnership with the festival.

Those looking for a bite to eat should head on over to Headbangers Hall, which sometimes features celebrity bartenders and surprise guests.

How much do Louder Than Life tickets cost?

From single-day general admission to the “Top Shelf VIP” four-day package, tickets range from $141.99 with a $31.91 fee to $1,999.999 with a $232.71 fee. While general admission tickets also come in four-day packages, the Top Shel VIP offer features the “full rock star experience.”

VIPs will have access to the new party lounge Skybox, exclusive premium viewing areas of the shows featuring air conditioning, hors d’oeuvres, and all-inclusive beer, wine and cocktails. They also get to taste an exclusive Angel’s Envoy “ultra-premium” single-barrel bourbon.

The festival also offers hotel packages, which range from $384 to $2,674 per person. The lowest cost package only covers the hotel stay, while the priciest Elevated Angel’s Envy Top Shelf VIP package includes dedicated fast track entry to the festival, a $50 merch voucher and access to the event’s welcome party with open bar.

Tickets can be purchased at louderthanlife2024.frontgatetickets.com, and the hotel packages are available at jampack.com/events/louder-than-life-2024/book.