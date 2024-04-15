Business

These are the top 5 busiest airports in the world

Atlanta tops the list yet again for total passengers.
110418 Atlanta: A pink April moon loomed over the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport control tower Monday, April, 18, 2011. John Spink jspink@ajc.com

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

110418 Atlanta: A pink April moon loomed over the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport control tower Monday, April, 18, 2011. John Spink jspink@ajc.com
By
30 minutes ago

The ranking of the busiest airports in the world based on 2023 traffic is out, and there are some winners and losers. Here are the top 5 airports based on passenger traffic, according to Airports Council International World.

Atlanta

A Delta airplane is seen taking off at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with its Delta Air Lines hub has been the world’s busiest airport based on passenger counts nearly every year since 1998. The only exception was 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Atlanta airport was briefly surpassed by an airport in Guangzhou, China.

In 2023, the Atlanta airport handled 104.7 million passengers, up 11.7% year-over-year.

Dubai

A picture shows a general view of the Dubai skyline at night, including the Burj Khalifa (left), the world's tallest building, on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Dubai International Airport jumped to the No. 2 position in 2023, from No. 5 the previous year with a huge 31.7% increase in passenger counts.

The airport is the hub of Emirates airlines, connecting passengers around the world with its location in the Middle East between Asia, Europe and Africa.

Dubai handled nearly 87 million passengers in 2023.

Dallas/Fort Worth

An American Airlines jet taxis to the runway after leaving a Terminal C gate at DFW Airport, Nov. 27, 2023. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Dallas/Fort Worth, home to American Airlines’ hub, fell to the No. 3 spot in 2023, from No. 2 the previous year.

Along with Dallas Love Field, DFW is one of two commercial airports in the Dallas area, and has significantly more land than Atlanta’s airport. While Hartsfield-Jackson occupies 4,700 acres, DFW has more than three times the land with 17,183 acres.

DFW handled 81.8 million passengers in 2023, up 11.4% year-over-year.

London Heathrow

FILE - People in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Heathrow is the main international airport serving London, England, a banking and financial capital of the world. It’s the hub of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

Heathrow jumped to the No. 4 spot last year, up from No. 8 the previous year.

LHR handled 79.2 million passengers in 2023, up 28.5% year-over-year.

Tokyo Haneda

People wait in front a board showing international flight arrivals at Tokyo's Haneda international airport on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Tokyo Haneda International Airport jumped to the No. 5 busiest airport in the world in 2023, up from No. 16 the previous year, with an enormous 55.1% increase in traffic.

Haneda has expanded over the years, including growth by Delta, which shifted from its hub at Tokyo’s Narita airport and added flights at Haneda.

Haneda handled 78.7 million passengers in 2023.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Missing paperwork costs 500,000 their Medicaid in Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport
2h ago

Credit: AP

Inside City Hall: Trump goes viral in Vine City
46m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks Israel

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks Israel

Credit: AP

Why some adults may need another dose of measles vaccine
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport
2h ago
New EV sales hit crossroads, while used EVs have open road for growth
Are Annual Streaming TV Subscriptions Worth the Discount in 2024?
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC
In one swing, Marcell Ozuna stuns Marlins and creates a moment to remember