How to be a nurse at the happiest place on Earth

Making the magic happen

Cheryl Talamantes spent the first half of her 34-year career working in oncology, pediatrics, home health and several other departments. Now, she’s the guest health services manager at Disneyland Resort.

“We are fortunate to meet guests from all over the country and the world, and there are situations where we are working through language barriers as well as cultural traditions when it comes to medicine,” she said.

But, she continued, “I don’t know of any other type of nursing specialty you can work and be able to have Mickey Mouse or a Princess come by to make an ill guest feel better. Disney nurses understand the magic and do everything they can to provide it for our guests.”

How much Disney nurses make

According to Indeed.com, the average nurse salary for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is $33.97 an hour, with an average of $10,500 in overtime a year.

Based on experience, Disney nurses make, per hour:

Less than 1 year: $30.70

1-2 years: $33

3-5 years: $34.64

6-9 years: $35.89

10+ years: $40.13

How to get a Disney nursing job

“We have Disney Nurses at each site: Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disney Resort. We hire year-round for various roles at the Disneyland Resort,” Melissa Britt, manager for media/external communications public affairs, told nurse.org.

Open positions are posted on the Disney careers site. According to Disney Careers, qualifications include,

3+ years of occupational health or related public health field experience

Current RN license in state of employment

Current CPR/BLScCertification

Excellent personal communication and diplomacy skills

Excellent computer, social media and presentation skills

Seasoned medical professional with the ability to manage sensitive and/or complex situations

Must have the physical agility and strength to respond to medical field emergencies, including in a production studio environment or multistory office building

Must have the physical stamina to stand for long periods of time to walk, climb, lift, squat, push, pull and/or carry heavy objects, up to 30 pounds

Must have knowledge of OSHA regulations

Must be familiar with electronic medical record systems

Because you’ll be working with guests of all ages, Disney looks for nurses who are calm and outgoing, and who demonstrate a friendly demeanor, kindness and empathy.

