3 hotel credit cards that give you a free night annually

One of the most valuable perks offered by many hotel credit cards is an annual free night stay. While the terms and restrictions vary, these free nights can easily offset or exceed the card’s annual fee, making them worth considering for frequent travelers.

The key to maximizing your free night stay is understanding the terms and their value. Pay close attention to the property’s peak/off-peak restrictions, and consider extending the free night award by combining it with your existing hotel points to book upgraded room types or longer stays.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, here are three top hotel cards that guarantee at least one free night every year.

IHG Rewards Premier

With this Chase card, you’ll receive an annual free night valid at any IHG property costing up to 40,000 points. This covers midtier brands like Hotel Indigo, and you can top up points for higher-end resorts. The $99 annual fee is reasonable considering this perk and other benefits like platinum elite status.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless

Each year after your account anniversary, this Marriott card from Chase provides a free night award worth up to 35,000 points. That’s enough for a free night at hotels like the Blackstone Autograph Collection in Chicago. For a $95 annual fee, you also get automatic silver elite status and a path to earn gold status through spending.

World of Hyatt

Holders of this Chase Hyatt card receive one free night annually, valid for Category 1-4 Hyatt hotels and resorts. Although it excludes top-tier Park Hyatt properties, there are still many upscale options, like Andaz Savannah. Spend $15,000 per year to earn a second free night, plus enjoy Discoverist elite benefits for $95 annually.

