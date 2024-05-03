Travel

Dahlonega named a best place for mom and daughter weekend getaways

From restaurants and retail to waterfalls and wineries, this North Georgia city has something for nearly everyone

47 minutes ago

The open road leads to endless adventures. It’s a fun, relaxing way to take in nature and sing along to your favorite tunes. If you and mom love to seek new sights together, a trip to Dahlonega should be on your list.

Southern Living compiled a list of the top 10 places in the South, from bustling cities to charming small towns. Dahlonega took the No. 5 spot as one of the best places for a mother-daughter weekend escape.

“There’s a charming downtown to wander through, fun shops for browsing, local restaurants for grabbing lunch, and beautiful scenery to take in on the drives to and fro,” the city’s website states. “Don’t miss the area’s wineries, where you can enjoy both tastings and tours.”

Between the eateries and shopping, be sure to find time for some waterfalls and wineries.

Waterfalls

Georgia is home to more than 120 waterfalls, so finding time to check out all the ones near Dahlonega might be difficult. While there are a lot to see, here are the five most popular in the area.

Wineries

There are nine wineries scattered throughout Dahlonega, growing a variety of European, French hybrid and American wine grapes; most of them offer tours and tastings.

No. 1 on Southern Living’s list was Asheville, North Carolina.

